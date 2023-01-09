‘Please don’t eat this food’: Woman claims to find note from factory worker in StarKist tuna

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that they found a message of warning in a package of StarKist tuna.

According to TikTok user Samantha Procell (@samprocell), she purchased a package of StarKist Lunch-to-Go and was settling in to eat it when she noticed a note sitting atop the ingredients.

Upon opening the note, she claims she read the following message: “I work in the factory that makes this product. I fear for my job but please don’t eat this food. It is NOT SAFE.”

“THIS IS ALARMING,” Samantha wrote in the caption. “If you like packaged tuna like myself please watch this and reconsider.”

The video currently has over 1.4 million views.

In the comment section, many speculated that the video may have been faked.

“That’s so nice of the factory worker to come to work with a million little hand written notes in pocket to put in each box,” wrote one user sarcastically.

“Yes i believe everything i see on tiktok,” joked another.

Others pointed to potential issues with the theory that someone placed this note by hand.

“I hate to break it to you, but these things are run down an assembly line of machines,” claimed a commenter. “Somebody must’ve opened one in the store.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, StarKist shared the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegation and are conducting an investigation. StarKist is committed to providing quality protein products for consumers and we are confident that our products consistently meet or exceed all applicable laws and FDA regulations relating to food safety and quality. Thank you.”

However, Samantha insists that she genuinely found the note in her tuna package. One of Samatha’s personal acquaintances even jumped into the comments to defend her.

“I have Sams handwriting on my fridge right now on a postcard she wrote me. Can confirm handwriting is different overall style and bigger lettering,” wrote the user, claiming to verify that the note is not in Samantha’s handwriting. “You were loyal af to [StarKist] you would never do them like this.”

In response to this discovery, Samantha says she did not eat this package of tuna.

“I threw it out along with the two others in my pantry. I then did research online and looked for alternative brands,” she claimed in a comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha via TikTok comment.