‘She saw how easy that was’: Woman loyalty-checks NBA player for his girlfriend in viral video

TikTok user and entrepreneur Madeline (@themadelinereal) is known for offering a loyalty test service for women who believe that their significant other may be cheating on them for $25 a pop.

She’s uploaded several videos, which include screenshots of text exchanges she has with various men where she pretends to flirt with them to see if they’ll try and meet up with her. She’ll then send captures of these conversations to the women that reach out to her, informing them that their man has either passed or failed the test.

Madeline redacts private information, like the names of these men along with any other specific data that might lead viewers to know their identities, but a recent clip she uploaded has garnered an uptick in interest on TikTok because she says it involves a professional basketball player who, at the time, was set to be in Los Angeles.

His girlfriend wanted to know if he was going to fall for Madeline’s plot and the TikToker posted the results in a video that has received over 186,000 views as of Saturday.

“Holy basketballs you guys, I have a crazy one,” Madeline starts the clip, before sharing the message from the woman who reached out to her.

“This one might be interesting for you cuz he’s a high profile professional athlete and you are perfect,” the woman wrote in an Instagram direct message. “He’s in NBA and plays for the [redacted]. The season is starting in a few weeks and I wanted to know if he would agree to meet up with you when they’re in LA.”

Madeline then reached out to the NBA player on Instagram, sending him a DM claiming to be a huge fan with a crush on him. Surprisingly, she says he messaged back.

“‘Oh wow didn’t think you’d respond! Yes I am in LA,'” the TikToker messaged back. “And then he right away he says text me and gives me his number.”

The TikToker then says she texted him, but he was suspicious at first.

“So he said send a selfie holding up two fingers, and I did,” Madeline explains showing the text screenshots in the background. “And he said girl you fine we’re in LA on the [redacted] come chill after the game.”

After the basketball player invited her to an after party and told her they were “gonna have some fun,” Madeline got a little more flirty. “So I said, ‘oh yeah sounds hot what kind of fun?'” she continues. “And he didn’t respond for a while, so I followed up with ‘Wait don’t you have a girl?’ Then he said, ‘she know things different when I’m on the road. Be chill hit me up after the game.'”

Knowing that she bagged another cheater in the act and got the evidence that she needed, Madeline hit up the NBA player’s girlfriend, sending her the screenshots of the conversation. “She saw how easy that was and that wasn’t OK with her so I was done,” Madeline concluded. “I blocked him and uh…he’s fucked.”

Many TikTokers tried to guess the man in the comments, with some speculating that it was Tristan Thompson, an NBA player who dated Khloe Kardashian and purportedly cheated on the reality TV show personality.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Tristan Thompson,” one user wrote.

“I can tell you right now, sooooo many athletes cheat lol!” another viewer claimed.

Others wondered if there was ever a man who passed the test, though Madeline has said in the comments of her videos that some have.

“Seeing these failed tests make me so sad,” a TikToker added.

Some viewers claimed they furiously began searching for recent NBA breakups on the internet in order to ascertain who the player could’ve been. Some said that the player’s girlfriend would probably still stay with him regardless of his infidelity and he would more than likely go on with his cheating ways.

“Not me googling recent break ups,” one viewer said.

“And she won’t leave either…,” a second argued.

“Aww sis should have knownnnn…. she really didn’t need to reach out to you hahaha,” a third claimed.

One TikToker in the comments said that if they found out that they were loyalty tested by their significant other they would probably break up with them.

“For the guys that passed, has it ever caused a break up cause I’d be done with the relationship if I got tested,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madeline on Instagram via DM for further comment.