‘My spouse has the EXACT same experience every time’: Queer couple says workers at Men’s Warehouse refused to help trans boyfriend—but helped all the cisgender customers

A TikToker has called out Men’s Warehouse employees for ignoring their boyfriend because he’s transgender.

User @fridayisfunky and their trans boyfriend were suit shopping for a wedding when they claimed that employees purposely ignored them to focus on cisgender customers.

Their viral video, which received 77,700 views since it was posted on May 19, sparked an important discussion on gender inclusivity in clothing stores.

A voiceover narrated the video while Friday’s boyfriend, Miller, tried on a blue suit. “Hey guys, so me and my boyfriend went to Men’s Warehouse today to try and get him a suit for a wedding,” they began.

“And it was actually wild how little help we got,” they continued. For instance, no one offered to help them tie a tie. Any trans man who was never taught about men’s fashion knows how overwhelming it can be to encroach on new territory.

But instead, the couple was left to fend for themselves. “Two twinks trying to tie a tie,” Miller joked in an attempt to make light of the situation.

Friday included a clip of them standing alone in the store, gesturing with their hand to indicate that no employee was in sight.

“And then we would ask them questions and they would kind of just run away from us and help other people,” they said.

Friday ended their video by cautioning those who are trans to avoid Men’s Warehouse.

In the comments section, many expressed disappointment and frustration toward how the couple was treated by employees.

“Men’s Warehouse is tryna catch these hands,” this user wrote.

“I think most of their money is still made off commissions from sales so they definitely target and stereotype depending on their location,” another wrote.

Friday and their boyfriend aren’t the only ones who have felt discriminated against by the company. Another user had a similar experience when they went wedding suit shopping.

“This is literally so real. want to get a suit for a wedding but there is nothing made for us,” one user commented.

“My partner and I had the same experience at the one in Chicago,” another wrote.

A third commented, “My spouse has the EXACT same experience every time they go to men’s warehouse too.”

But the time spent in the stores hasn’t been all bad. One person shared that the Men’s Warehouse near them has never been anything but kind and welcoming. “Oh no! the men’s warehouse near me loves dressing lesbians and NB [nonbinary] folks (I’ve never gone with a trans man, so can’t speak to that),” they wrote with a sad emoji.

The company has also been public in showing its support for the LGBTQ community. Three months ago, it released a commercial that depicted a variety of couples, including a same-sex couple, preparing for their weddings.

Another ad, posted during 2021’s Pride Month, featured a same-sex couple holding hands. “We’re proud to stand for love. All love. No matter who you love, we’re here to help you look your best. #PRIDE,” the Facebook post read.

The Daily Dot reached out to Friday via TikTok comment and Men’s Warehouse via media request form.