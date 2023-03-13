‘Kinda make me look stupid’: McDonald’s worker shares what it’s like when managers tell customers ‘yes’ after she has told them ‘no’

A McDonald’s worker’s video went viral on TikTok after she shared how it feels when her manager gives in to a customer’s demand.

The five-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Kayley (@username74928263) where she shared how she felt when a manager gives customers what they want despite violating company procedures.

“Nah boss I still love my job it’s just when I told a customer no because of procedures and you tell them yes and give them what they wanted even though they didn’t pay for it kinda made me look stupid but it’s cool,” she wrote on the text overlay.

“Cmon babe,” she added in the caption, accompanied by a McDonald’s hashtag.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayley via TikTok comment for more information. The video amassed 1.3 million views as of Monday, with viewers sharing what they would have done in that situation.

“I use to tell them they have to drive back around for it and pay there or show a receipt, managers never intervened,” one viewer revealed.

“That’s why I always ask a manager or a lead, even tho I already know the answer, sometimes they just do things differently to avoid conflict,” a second wrote.

“This is why I always ask a manager first, even if I know the answer. That way when they say no, I can say ‘my manager said no,’” a third echoed.

Some offered suggestions on what to do in that position.

“If ur manager is like this one thing that you can say to feel better in the situation is ‘okay, I’ll go ask my manager if we can make an acception [sic] 4u,’” one user suggested.

“Life hack, if your manager keeps doing this. just stop saying no to customers, just grab your manager right away and let them deal with it,” a second proposed.

Others shared their experiences when managers have done this.

“It was the WORST during Covid we had restrictions for lunch meat TP bacon etc and if somebody complained enough the manager would give them whatever!!” one viewer wrote.

“Manager at my new job told me to ‘just give the customer whatever they want’ and i just. explodes him with my brain,” another stated.