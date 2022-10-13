mcdonalds employee shows video of fry making behind the scenes tiktok

‘I fainted doing fries once’: McDonald’s worker shares struggle of making fries

'I feel bad for the person on fries.'

Allyson Waller 

Allyson Waller

Posted on Oct 13, 2022

The “fast” in fast food is there for a reason, and one McDonald’s clearly found out why recently while working his restaurant’s fryer. 

In a video posted to TikTok from user @the_0fficial_cj, a worker struggles to keep up with orders of fries while two baskets of fries simmer in what appears to be intensely boiling oil. 

“POV when you’re on break watching your co-workers struggle,” @the_0fficial_cj captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times. 

“I feel bad [for] the person on fries, it be hot asf,” @the_0fficial_cj commented on the video. 

@the_0fficial_cj I feel bad fir the person on fries it be hot asf😫🌡️#fries🍟 #mcdonalds #soplayer #fyp #fypシ゚viral #viral #blowthisup ♬ original sound – Gianna🫧

According to a video profile from the publication Mashed, McDonald’s fries are partially fried in a factory then flash frozen before they arrive in restaurants. Fries are designed to cook for about three minutes at restaurants and then sit in heat trays and are usually there for about seven minutes. Many workers on TikTok have joked that restaurants place cold fries back in the fryer when customers ask for a fresh batch of fries. 

In the comments, people were quick to relate to the co-worker under pressure. 

“Shit b me, I’m always on fries,” one commenter said.

“Yo I fainted doing fries once, so damn hot,” another commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @the_0fficial_cj via TikTok comment. McDonald’s has not returned a request for comment via email on safety policies the fast-food chain has in place for employees working the fryer.

*First Published: Oct 13, 2022, 12:45 pm CDT

