‘I know damn well Cardi B ain’t out here eating no little-a** motherf*cking cheeseburger’: McDonald’s customer puts the Cardi B, Offset meal on blast at the drive-thru

Cross-promotional “themed” meals headlined by popular artists have historically performed well at McDonald’s. Travis Scott’s “Cactus Jack” meal was a success, which led to follow-ups with J Balvin, BTS, as well as Cardi B and Offset.

The latter offering debuted on the internet thanks to leaks from social media users who snapped photos of promotional materials advertising the meal which consists of two large beverages, a cheeseburger, a quarter pounder with cheese, large french fries, and barbecue sauce. The meal initially debuted around Valentine’s Day and is being advertised as an order “to share;” however, there are some who aren’t convinced that the meal contains enough food for two people.

A TikToker, Cherry (@harrietpotter_), recorded a video of herself going off on the Mickey D’s offering while in the drive-thru, expressing she doesn’t believe the $20.39 meal is enough for two people to enjoy. She also had difficulty with the idea of two individuals sharing the large fries, apple pie, and cheeseburger, stating that McDonald’s didn’t think through who is going to get which sandwich.

“So you telling me Cardi B and Offset take they ass to McDonald’s to split a large fry and a fucking apple pie and a quarter pounder and a regular cheeseburger, bitch,” she says in the video that’s been viewed nearly 200,000 times. “And some barbecue sauce? One barbecue sauce? You telling me one barbecue sauce for all that shit?”

“How we finna decide who the fuck gonna get the quarter pounder—that’s what I wanna know ’cause I know damn well Cardi B ain’t out here eating no little-ass motherfucking cheeseburger. The fuck? Bitch, give me 40 nuggets,” the customer continues.

According to McDonald’s website, a quarter pounder with cheese contains 520 calories, and a regular cheeseburger contains 300 calories. A large french fry is 510 calories, and an apple pie is 230 calories. A large Hi-C, as pictured in the meal’s promotion contains 310 calories, and a large Coca Cola is 380 calories. This brings the meal to 2,250 calories. If the meal is split evenly, each individual will consume around 1,100 calories, give or take, or anywhere from 400-600 more than the recommended lunch/dinner amount recommended by nutrition experts.

A number of other TikTokers in the comments section agreed with Cherry’s assessment of the meal, with many of them stating that the deal doesn’t nearly include enough food for two people.

“Exactly what I said when I ordered it! That’s bs! I’ll eat both the 1/4 pounder & cheeseburger! Thank u!” one commenter quipped. Another remarked, “Swear when the rich they forget what being hungry is like cause ain’t no way ahah.”

