‘They still do basket of fries?????’: McDonald’s customer orders 40 McNuggets for $11 and a basket of fries, perplexing viewers

A woman went viral on TikTok after placing an order for 40 McNuggets for $11 and a basket of fries—leaving those who’ve never heard of such an order at the fast-food chain perplexed.

The video features user @mrs.isenhart2019 as she places an order via McDonald’s drive-thru. She asks the McDonald’s employee if they offered anything larger than a 20-piece nugget, and the worker suggested a 40-piece nugget.

In addition to the chicken nuggets, @mrs.isenhart2019 ordered a “basket of fries” and a “blue raspberry slushie.” The total came out to $18.25, and her son was shocked by how “cheap it was.” After receiving their bag, the content creator zooms in on the receipt, showing the total costs of $11.19 for the McNuggets and $3.99 for a basket of fries.

@mrs.isenhart2019 added in the caption, “When your kids ask for chicken nuggets you get them nuggets.”

The video has amassed 4 million views since it was posted Nov. 13, with many viewers shocked to hear that the chain even offered a basket of fries on the menu.

“A basket of fries? I didn’t even know that was a thing. Lol,” one viewer commented.

“Since when does McDonald’s sell a “basket” of fries?” a second asked.

“what’s a basket of fries?!?” a third questioned.

Others requested the TikToker reveal what the basket of fries looked like.

“can you please show us what the basket of fries looks like??” one person requested.

“I’m sorry did you say basket of fries?!? How much does that look like / the price ?” a second inquired.

“Wait.. BASKET of fries?!!! Details please lol,” a third commented.

In a follow-up video, @mrs.isenhart2019 reveals the basket, a cardboard boat full of fries. According to the TikToker, the basket of fries is a like “medium and large” fry put together.

While the menu item is listed on McDonald’s website, the basket of fries is only available at select locations and began rolling out in Nashville, TN, Chattanooga, TN, Huntsville, AL, and Bowling Green, KY, in late 2019, according to Delish. It’s unclear what locations currently offer baskets of fries.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mrs.isenhart2019 via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.