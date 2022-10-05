‘4 hours of happy meals for y’all grown a**es’: McDonald’s worker begs customers to stop ordering the adult Happy Meal

The freshly released McDonald’s Happy Meal for adults seems to be a hit. That’s according to one worker, who is now begging customers to stop ordering the meal.

“Y’all please stop ordering these,” the overlaid text reads as the worker, @vizsla_, stares into the camera. The TikToker then pans across his workstation, showcasing all the adult Happy Meals he just made.

The video’s sound, which says “I work like a dog, day and night,” implies @vizsla_ is overwhelmed by the influx of orders for the adult Happy Meal, which consists of one of two meal options and a toy.

@vizsla_’s caption claims he spent several hours preparing adult Happy Meal orders.

“4 hours of happy meals for y’all grown @sses,” the caption reads.

The video has more than 1.9 million views.

The video may have had some unintended consequences as some are now motivated to purchase the adult Happy Meal. The video sparked responses like “Just cause you said that I’m going to order it” and “This makes me want one, I didn’t before.”

Others shared the potential reason for why the adult Happy Meal is so popular.

“Older people are dying to just experience the innocent joy that is exclusive to childhood,” one suggested.

“I went to get one because I saw a video that said one day you got your last happy meal…that will not do now I need one,” another recalled.

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, customers can choose between two versions of the limited edition happy meal, officially named the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal contains a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, drink, and fries. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Big Mac Combo Meal comes with a Big Mac, drink, and fries. Each option comes with a Cactus Plant Flea Market toy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and to @vizsla_ via TikTok comment.