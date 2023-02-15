‘A disabled man walks into a bar’: Man with cerebral palsy denied drink, told he looks too drunk by bartender

A user on TikTok has gone viral and sparked discussion after claiming that he was denied a drink after a bartender mistook his cerebral palsy for intoxication.

In a video with over 602,000 views, TikTok user Joseph (@josephakibler) recounts the experience.

“When you go to a bar, try to order a drink and the bartender immediately tells you that ‘you look like you’ve already had enough’ because of how you’re walking but you’re actually just disabled with cerebral palsy…” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

Joseph’s experience is incredibly common for those with cerebral palsy or another movement disability.

Over the years, numerous news stories have come out claiming similar events to the ones Joseph claims to have experienced. These can range from people with cerebral palsy being verbally abused and refused entry to a bar for appearing intoxicated to being denied the ability to board a bus.

Back on TikTok, many users shared similar stories.

“I’ve been denied entry to bars so many times because of this,” claimed one user.

“I used to do caregiving for a man with cerebral palsy and….the amount of times I heard this,” added another.

“I’ve debated buying the ‘I’m not drunk, I have MS’ t-shirts for that exact reason,” joked a third.

“I don’t have Cerebral Palsey but I have balance and motor function issues due to my disab,” detailed a further TikToker. “When this happened on my 21st birthday I cried so hard.”

Others shared experiences from the opposite side, saying they had made similar mistakes as the bartender.

“I work the door at a bar and some guy was stumbling up to the bar and I asked him if he had any to drink yet and it turned out he lost his leg in Iraq,” recounted a user.

“When I was a bartender I tried to cut someone off bc he was slurring and him and his wife laughed and told me it was from a stroke and I cried,” said a second.

“I did this to someone when I was a bartender,” shared an additional TikToker. “I comped her a drink after apologizing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Joseph via email.