‘F*ck yourself’: Long Island Karen goes off on Starbucks employees

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks worker captured a ‘Karen’ on film yelling at her for an unknown reason. The video was recorded by user @aroseciulla at a Starbucks in Long Island. There’s no context as to what led to the encounter.

The clip starts off with an older woman repeatedly yelling, “this is what you’re teaching them.” Someone off-screen questions what is being taught, but the woman does not reply. As the woman walks away, she screams, “welcome to the world! Go fuck yourself!” Instead of lashing out at the woman, @aroseciulla keeps replying with, “have a great day” as the woman exits the store. The text overlay reads, “Long Island Starbucks for you,” with a smiling emoji.

The video has been viewed 32,000 times since it was posted on Oct. 27, and many viewers agree with @aroseciulla about the behavior of Long Island Starbucks customers.

“The typical long island karen. They all look the same,” one viewer wrote.

“Yup classic Long Island entitlement,” a second commented.

“Definitely a long island sbux moment customers are terrible here,” a third agreed.

“Yup!!!!!! i work in commack and wowww the customers are INSANE,” a fourth stated.

Others praised the TikToker for how they dealt with the situation.

“’Don’t give in don’t give in, have a good day’ Lmao class,” one commented.

“Your patience inspires me,” a second complimented.

“Killing them with kindness at its best,” a third wrote.

Several other viewers expressed sympathy for @aroseciulla for putting up with customers’ rudeness.

“You don’t get paid enough for this shit,” one commented.

“It is a shame you have to put up with this #americanfastfoodstories,” another echoed.

“We really need another raise tbh. these people get ruder every time,” a third stated.

@aroseciulla responded, writing, “This store didn’t get a raise, voted yes for union.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @aroseciulla for comment via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.