‘Let me give you a warning’: ‘Fed up’ Little Caesars manager has PSA for customers

A Little Caesers manager is one of the most recent TikTokers to issue a public service announcement to customers on the platform.

In August, a Walmart worker urged customers not to interrupt workers who are attempting to fulfill online orders. Another Walmart worker, who works in the store’s auto department, asked customers to not bang on the door that separates the garage and the rest of the store. More recently, a Starbucks worker let customers know the stores usually only have one oven and a limited amount of sandwiches, asking them to have patience with baristas.

Now, TikToker Timothy (@popscornerpdx), who says he is a manager at Little Caesars, has a “warning” for customers who frequent the store he works at. Timothy describes himself as a “no-nonsense” and “no bullshit” manager. “Let me give you a warning. … Don’t come to my store—you know that your grown ass can’t come in here without no damn shirt,” he says.

He then tells the story of a customer who entered the store without a shirt. Timothy says he tried to kick the shirtless customer out and that the customer, in turn, asked to talk with Timothy “outside” after his food was ready. Timothy says the customer was concerned Timothy was “going to do something” to his food.

“Don’t come in here,” Timothy screams into the camera.

The video amassed over 215,000 views as of Tuesday, with many applauding Timothy’s no-nonsense attitude but remarking on how fed up he seems.

“Yessir done with the bs customer is NOT always right,” one user wrote.

Although there is no state or federal law regarding “no shirt, no shoes, no service” policies, businesses can still reportedly enforce them. According to Dolan Law Firm, businesses put such policies in place by hanging signs on their front doors in the 1970s.

“This was a response by businesses to keep the long-haired hippies out of their stores and restaurants,” a blogpost from Dolan Law Firm explains. “Many thought businesses were trampling on their civil rights by telling them what they could or could not wear. But businesses have a right to set their own rules for service. The right to refuse service is now an accepted norm as is the phrase.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Timothy for comment via TikTok comment and Little Caesars via website contact form.