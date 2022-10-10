‘I’m not gonna let it slide’: Little Caesars worker argues over Hot-N-Ready pizza, sparking debate

When fast food customers post about bad customer service on TikTok, they don’t always get the response they want. There’s a lot of sympathy out there for overworked, underpaid fast food workers. But in this case, most people sided with the customer, criticizing a Little Caesars worker for losing his temper behind the counter.

Posted by TikToker @thetwistedwinter, this TikTok accuses a Little Caesars worker of cursing at a customer and intentionally crushing a pizza box. @thetwistedwinter didn’t catch the first part of this altercation on camera, but the video ends with a clip of the Little Caesars worker telling him to get out of the restaurant, dismissing the TikToker’s complaints.

The argument began over Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready menu, which promises a hot, fresh pizza within minutes of ordering. This TikToker explained that he ordered a cheese pizza, but when he arrived there weren’t any Hot-N-Ready pizzas available. Instead, the store manager asked him to wait for his pizza to be heated up, sparking an argument about whether Little Caesars still offered Hot-N-Ready pizzas.

After some back-and-forth, @thetwistedwinter says the Little Caesars worker told him, “You know what? Get the f*** out of here,” and crushed his pizza box in anger — the pizza that @thetwistedwinter had already paid for. “I decided I’m not gonna let it slide,” the TikToker said. “I’m gonna put it out there. And you know, Little Caesars, what do you have to say?”

It doesn’t necessarily seem like a big deal for a fast food chain to have some scheduling issues during peak times. However, most responses to this TikTok were definitely critical of the Little Caesars worker’s behavior.

“What say you?” reads one of the top comments, tagging the Little Caesars account. “only thing hot and ready was that dudes temper.”

Others complained about similar issues at other Little Caesars outlets, although some commenters had a more relaxed attitude to the availability of Hot-N-Ready pizzas. “Sometimes they have them ready and sometimes they don’t. They make you wait when they don’t,” remarked one commenter, with @thetwistedwinter replying, “I wasn’t being belligerent though. He just didn’t like the criticism.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thetwistedwinter and Little Caesars for comment.