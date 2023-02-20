“I was banned from Kroger as a teen ‘for life’ and then they gave me a job”: Customer gets banned from Kroger ‘for life’ over joke on mom

A Kroger customer said they were banned from the grocery store “for life” after playing a joke on their mother.

In a video with over 441,000 views, TikTok user @awandererswonder said she was visiting her hometown when she spotted her mother’s car at a Kroger, which she claims is the only grocery store in town. She was able to identify the car due to “3 identifying stickers that are unmistakable,” she said in a comment.

She said she then decided to prank her mother by writing “7 days” on a note and sticking it under her windshield wiper, a reference to the 2002 horror film The Ring.

Later, her mom confronted the family about the note, visibly upset. All of this was captured on video.

Once the recording ended, @awandererswonder said she told her mom about the prank and showed her the video. Her mom, she revealed, took it in good spirits.

“She cracked up for about an hour,” @awandererswonder said in a comment.

The movie had a significant meaning for both of them, as “she’s the one who took me to see it when I was a kid and I had nightmares for years so she knew lol,” @awandererswonder explained. However, unbeknownst to @awandererswonder, her mother had already confronted Kroger about the incident.

Once Kroger discovered @awandererswonder was the culprit, she was told that she was banned for life—an exchange she caught on video.

“You can’t be putting notes on people’s cars. It’s not OK,” an employee says. “This is straight from corporate.”

Although @awandererswonder attempted to plead with the employee, it appeared the decision is final.

“THIS IS UNREAL LMAOOOO,” the TikToker wrote in the caption. “No more #krogering for me. Guess it’ll be #walmarting from now on.”

Thankfully for the TikToker, users in the comments section claimed that lifetime Kroger bans aren’t often enforced.

“Lmao as someone who’s dad works for Kroger corporate… they don’t care,” a commenter wrote.

“I was banned from Kroger as a teen ‘for life’ and then they gave me a job ten years later,” another alleged.

“I been banned from kroger 3 times and go whenever I feel like Iike it,” a third claimed.

“As a former retail worker, no one has ever shown me a list of ‘banned’ people,” an additional user recalled. “I don’t know how this is enforceable.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kroger via email and @awandererswonder via TikTok comment.