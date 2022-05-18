OnlyFans creator says her Instagram was deleted for ‘no reason.’ She stalked Facebook employees on LinkedIn and had sex with them to get it back

When Instagram cracks down on a profile for violating its policies, it can be game over. But one OnlyFans creator says she found an unconventional way to get her banned account restored— sleeping with Meta (formerly known as Facebook) employees.

The OnlyFans creator known as Kitty Lixo on Instagram recently revealed to the No Jumper podcast hosts that she was able to get her Instagram account back by hooking up with Instagram employees.

How to get your Instagram back if it gets deleted https://t.co/V88Byyoodf pic.twitter.com/2XM2nB0h24 — adam22 (@adam22) May 18, 2022

Twitter user and No Jumper podcast host Adam (@adam22) shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday where Lixo reveals the “sluttiest thing she’s ever done.”

In the video, Lixo explains that when her Instagram was shut down the first time, she began sleeping with her guy friend who worked at Instagram in order to get it back.

“And he did, which was really nice of him,” she says.

Lixo told the Daily Dot the first time her account got taken down, she had no idea what it was for.

“The first guy I hooked up with put in an internal review and told me it was for sexual solicitation and then he appealed it because there was no solicitation on the page—my [Onlyfans] link is in a Linktree in my bio which is what most girls do,” Lixo wrote via Instagram direct message. To those unfamiliar, a Linktree is a one-stop-shop link that can link out to other websites from one webpage.

Lixo then claimed the appeal got denied but that her friend reopened a new case. “After opening a new case he eventually got a person who actually said no, we didn’t shut down your account bc of solicitation it was bc your account was hacked. And then I reset everything.”

“So there doesn’t seem to be a lot of uniformity in decision-making internally,” she wrote.

In Adam’s video, Lixo explained Instagram’s alleged review process to the No Jumper podcast hosts.

“[My friend] taught me the process basically of when you get your Instagram account shut down and which departments work on which things,” she explained. “So basically, he told me the integrity department is up for reviews.”

According to Lixo, she went to her friend’s LinkedIn profile and searched up his Instagram connections until she found the ones working at the Integrity Department at Instagram. After messaging them about her account in vain, she decided to “stalk them” on Instagram.

“I contacted them on my Instagram like my backup but still slutty account and I managed to find a couple, not from that department but still people that worked in Instagram in L.A.,” she says in the video. Eventually, she found a couple to meet up with who were already familiar with her podcast, Girls Gone Wireless, and all she had to do was reach out as her internet persona.

“We met up and like I fucked a couple of them and I was able to get my account back like two or three times,” she says. “Because in order to get it back if they deny you the first time basically what a person has to do is keep trying, keep putting in reviews.”

Lixo claims each new account review gets sent to a different person.

“So as long as someone keeps trying for you in that department you will eventually get your account back,” she says.

Lixo told the Daily Dot that her account was taken down three times, and each time she was able to restore it.

“But I never deserved to have my account taken away in the first place!” she said. “There are creators like Chanel Uzi (I love her btw), but she has full-on boobs in her picture and I barely post lingerie pictures.”

According to a Refinery29 article published in 2021, Instagram updated its Terms of Use in December 2020 which, the writer claims, would directly affect the sex work community and particularly OnlyFans creators.

Under the Sexual Solicitation section in Meta’s Community Standards policies, users “cannot offer or ask for pornographic material (including, but not limited to, sharing of links to external pornographic websites).”

A Facebook spokesperson told Refinery29 that “while OnlyFans isn’t a porn website, we know it can be used in that way, so we take action on accounts that share OnlyFans links when paired with other sexually suggestive content.”

Lixo told the Daily Dot she wasn’t sure if her account was targeted, but that one of the guys she hooked up with did say that Instagram has an algorithm that automatically shuts down accounts that are flagged or reported. Then the account is sent for review to an actual person who takes a look at the account.

“If that person doesn’t like your face, or doesn’t care, or is too lazy to really review your case they’ll just close it and stick to their decision,” she wrote. According to Lixo, she believes a lot of the people at Instagram are males and might not like seeing a woman showing off he body online, even if it’s not nude.

When asked why she went through the trouble of retrieving her account three times, Lixo said she worked hard to build up her following (which currently sits at 190,000). She believes all “you need is someone internally to rally for you.”

“I didn’t cut a deal with anyone like ‘hey you put in a review for me. And I’ll sleep with you,’” she said.

Would Lixo use this method again if her account got banned in the future?

“I’d 100% do it again. I deserve to be heard bc I contribute to their platform in a sizeable way,” she wrote. “If they won’t listen to me or give me a chance to appeal I’ll just do it my way. I stick by that.”

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Daily Dot reached out to Adam from No Jumper via Twitter message for this story.

H/T Taylor Lorenz