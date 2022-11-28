‘This is not worth it, but you live and you learn’: Instacart worker shares what she makes shopping for customers day before Thanksgiving

The day before Thanksgiving is a stressful time for shoppers. No matter how much one thinks they’ve prepared for the holiday, inevitably, something is forgotten—meaning that they must return to a now-chaotic store.

However, some attempt to circumvent this chaos altogether by using grocery shopping apps like Instacart. Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing just how fruitful the day before Thanksgiving can be for an Instacart shopper.

TikTok user Leah (@leahbbyxo) has a series on her page documenting her attempt to pick up enough “side hustles” to cover the cost of her rent. One of those “hustles” is Instacart.

In the video, in order to maximize the amount of money she can make, she wakes up at 6am. From there, she completes several Instacart orders before going to work. After work, she continues shopping for Instacart.

By the end of the day, she’s earned $239.42.

Her video currently has over 3.1 million views.

Sources vary regarding the average earnings of an Instacart driver, but the general consensus is that drivers can expect to earn around $14 per hour, depending on the area and the amount of orders accepted.

In the comments section, many users thanked Leah for the motivation to continue their deliveries, with some saying that she’s inspired them to begin driving for the company.

“Sis you motivate me to go do these Uber Eats deliveries,” wrote one user. “Keep hustlin.”

“I’m a stay at home mom & I feel like this would be perfect to make money while still staying with my baby,” offered another.

“Dang I should really do Instacart lol,” shared a third. “I’m signed up for it but haven’t done it at all!”

Others noted that Instacart has relieved the stress of grocery shopping for those in difficult positions.

“As a working mom of 3 y’all Instacart people save my life, thank you!!!” exclaimed a commenter.

However, additional users had issues.

“I used to work Instacart a lot buttttt with gas prices right now I’m like ughhh is it even worth it ??” asked a user.

“Anytime I go on instacart for orders (which is once in a blue moon) I get terrible batches that don’t pay like anything,” noted a second.

“Me and my husband have been on the waiting list for Instacart for like six months,” observed a further TikToker.

“Instacart was a pretty good job but their customer service was absolutely horrendous if something went wrong,” claimed a user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Leah and Instacart via email.