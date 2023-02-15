‘I’m surprised they even have the option to cancel’: Instacart shopper says customer canceled order just before he delivered it

An Instacart shopper claimed that a customer canceled their order right before it got delivered—a move that ensured that the worker didn’t get tipped for completing the service.

In a video posted to TikTok, Eason (@eastend96), the aggrieved worker, explained his predicament in further detail. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 6,300 views.

“I’m doing Instacart—as I often do on weekends—and I just did a batch order of three orders, so it was three different people’s deliveries,” he says in the clip. “I just delivered the first two and as I was delivering the third one … I got a notification saying, ‘order removed from batch.’”

Initially thinking it was “mistake or glitch,” Eason says he decided to still deliver the items. After completing the order, though, he went to his earnings and saw that Instacart only credited him for completing the first two orders—which led him to contact their support team.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, the customer canceled the order right before you delivered,’’ Eason explains. “So you’re not going to get their tip or anything.” He further surmised that the woman canceled her order so that she didn’t have to pay or tip.

“That is so fucked,” he concludes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Eason via TikTok comment and Instacart via email. As of publication, it was unclear whether Eason was ever paid for completing the order.

In the comments, various users vented about the supposed glitches in Instacart’s system that lets customers cancel orders on a whim. Some workers for the app also claimed that they’ve experienced something similar while doing deliveries.

“Happened to me once when I was just about to pull up to their driveway lol,” wrote one user. “Got to keep their stuff.”

“I’m surprised they even have the option to cancel if you already picked the items,” read another comment.

“Hopefully that person got banned,” said a third user. “Wtf.”

Instacart’s TikTok account also commented on the post and encouraged Eason to reach out. “We definitely hear your frustration,” the company wrote. “DM us! We’d be happy to look into this for you.”