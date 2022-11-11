‘Are you crazy? The entitlement’: Instacart customer asks shopper to return to store for ice cream that was out-of-stock

An Instacart shopper’s experience with a customer who asked her to return to the store to purchase ice cream has drawn attention on TikTok, where viewers are stunned by the customer’s entitlement.

In the video, user Javonne (@javonne_jay) shared her experience with the customer, who clearly did not check her notifications as she wrote in the caption.

“So I just did an Instacart order right, and they just wanted a thing of La Croix and Hawaiian dairy-free ice cream,” Javonne says in the clip. “I sent her a text through the app and I let her know, ‘Hey, unfortunately they don’t have the flavor that you’re looking for, the flavors that they have are,’ and I listed the three flavors that they had.”

While waiting for her response, Javonne says she grabbed the La Croix for the order and waited a couple more minutes. However, when the customer didn’t respond, she decided to simply refund her, rather than pick up a different flavor that she might not want.

When she arrived at the customer’s doorstep to pass off the beverages, the customer insisted she hadn’t received any notification that her item was out of stock.

“She answered the door, I said, ‘Hey, sorry about the ice cream,” she says. “She goes, ‘That was the main thing that I wanted,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I messaged you and I let you know that your flavor was out, they only have a certain amount of flavors.’ She’s like, ‘I would have been fine with the sea salt caramel flavor.'”

Javonne then explained that she had messaged the customer about the out-of-stock item and never received a response. However, she says the customer claimed she didn’t receive the message.

“She had her phone in her hand, so I’m not going to ask, ‘can I see your phone?'” the TikToker says. “But I showed her my phone and go, ‘actually right here,’ and I showed her my message that I sent.”

The customer did not respond well to this, Javonne says.

“She turns red and goes, ‘Can’t you just go back to the store and get it?'” she recalls. “Girl what? Go back to the store? Are you crazy? The entitlement.”

Viewers could not believe the woman’s audacity to suggest the Instacart shopper go back to the store on her own time and dime to get the woman’s ice cream.

“The audacity,” one commenter wrote. “Like at least offer an extra tip before asking you to go back.”

“Like (you’re) her teenager running to the store for her,” another added.

“I couldn’t imagine asking you to go back to the store,” a third said.

Others wrote that they would be watching their phones obsessively if they had an active Instacart order being shopped.

“Wow,” one commenter wrote. “When my shopper starts shopping, I got my phone in hand like we are walking in the store together.”

“I never get a ‘ping’ notification when I get messages,” a second shared. “So I sit there like a psycho refreshing over and over in case I get a message lol.”

“Once you start shopping, I am glued to my phone,” a further user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instacart via email and to @javonne_jay via TikTok comment.