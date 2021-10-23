‘I couldn’t remember anything’: TikToker shares potential ‘injection spiking’ during a night out

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 22, TikToker @isabelladortax shows a mark that she got after a night out with a “pinpoint and a bruise around it.” After seeing a TikTok from Britain’s Channel 4 News that showed a similar bruise from injection spiking—being injected with drugs without one’s consent—she thinks she was spiked as well.

“I was on a night out and I came home and I had the same bruise like that,” @isabelladortax says. “I couldn’t remember anything, and I just thought I had fallen over and bruised myself.”

The TikToker stitched her video with that of Channel 4. Her post has garnered 2.3 million views since being uploaded.

“Is actually happening?” @isabelladortax says in her TikTok. “Is this real in England?”

As cases of injection spiking have suddenly risen in the U.K., Home Secretary Priti Patel asked U.K. police forces for an “urgent update” on “the scale of the problem,” according to BBC News. BBC also reported that medical professionals they spoke with said extremely thin needles can puncture someone’s skin without much sensation.

“[And] if someone’s had a drink or so, they might be less inclined to feel the scratch of a needle,” cosmetic doctor Dr Shirin Lakhani told BBC.

Emma MacDonald, who was featured in Channel 4’s TikTok on injection spiking, said that after she was spiked, she wasn’t stable, was slurring her words, and her eyes were rolling. Her friends initially thought her drink had been spiked—not that she had been injected. But her bruise says otherwise.

A TikTok user that identified themselves as a nurse commented on @isabelladortax’s video advised that she get screened by a doctor who might be able to prescribe her prophylactics.

“Unfortunately we see this,” commented @long_way_home_to_me. “Sometimes it’s people trying to drug people or spread disease.”

In a follow up TikTok, she said that her doctors “can’t do anything,” and told her to return for HIV testing in 3 months.

Commenters on @isabelladortax’s follow up video suggested she visit another doctor who might be able to prescribe her post-exposure prophylactics.

The New York Times spoke with Sue Fish, former chief of police in Nottinghamshire, England, about injection spiking.

“If I didn’t think I could be shocked anymore, if I didn’t think the behavior could get any lower,” Fish told the Times. “This is a new depth.”

@isabelladortax did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.