‘An inflationship’: Man wants to share a bedroom ‘platonically’ to make rent

A man says that he wants to sleep in the same bed with someone “platonically” so they can split the rent of a one bedroom apartment. His idea is being dubbed an “inflationship.”

In a TikTok posted over the weekend, Ben Keenan (@ivebentraveling) says that he’s not “dating for love,” he’s dating to “halve the rent” he pays for a one bedroom apartment.

“I’m looking to date somebody so we can sleep platonically next to each other,” Keenan says in his TikTok, which had over 515,000 views by Tuesday. “Why am I paying $2,000 for 500 square feet to sleep alone?”

Chrystal (@chrystalwithanh), another TikToker, took deemed Keenan’s concept “an inflationship,” as his high rent comes from inflation. Inflation is the measurement of the increase in the price of goods and services.

The U.S. began 2023 with an inflation rate of 6.4 percent. As of November, the inflation rate was down to 3.1 percent. Both rates are an improvement from last year’s average inflation rate of 8 percent, but even lower inflation rates still affect consumers. As inflation increases, the value of money decreases—meaning prices rise and the standard of living might decrease.

And inflation and rent prices are linked: Inflation leads to higher rent, and increased rent contributes to inflation. Renters have been struggling with inflation and high rent prices—and talking about it on TikTok—for over a year.

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Keenan says he lives in Seattle, which Yahoo! Finance reported as the fifteenth most expensive city to live in for renters in the U.S. Plus, his rent (almost $2100 per month for a one bedroom) is even higher than the city’s average rate. To pay his rent, Keenan says he’s turned to many side hustles and altered his saving habits.

“Selling old clothes on Poshmark, opening an Etsy shop, becoming an Amazon affiliate,” Keenan told the Daily Dot. “As well as dipping into my savings (nearly nonexistent at this point) and stopping all contributions to my 401k.”

As far as the prospect of an inflationship, Keenan says he’s would “absolutely” consider moving in with a partner quicker than he would if his rent wasn’t as expensive.

“If I was in a committed relationship,” Keenan said, “that would be something I would be seriously considering.”