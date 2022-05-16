‘There are 3 servers on, sir. We can only do so much’: IHOP customer yells and throws glass in melee

A customer-incited ruckus at an Indiana IHOP went viral after a video of the incident was posted to TikTok.

User Thomas (@thomasbiddle24) captured the chaotic ending of the interaction, which appears to have been incited by the customer after he complained that he was not being served.

The video currently has over 4.6 million views.

It is unclear where the event took place, but there are reports that the IHOP is located in the city of Fort Wayne.

“There are three servers on, sir. We can only do so much,” a waitress can be heard saying in the video. “If you don’t like it, you can go somewhere else.”

After a bit more arguing, the customer says he’s not going to “fucking pay for a meal.”

“Well then, bye, you’re out” the waitress responds.

This aggravates the customer, who smashes a glass on the floor while standing up to leave.

“Hey, you son of a bitch! You about put that right in my eye!” a customer, Dale, yells in response to the broken glass.

“That’s not my fucking problem!” the glass-smasher screams back.

As this point, someone who appears to be either a police officer or armed security, Paulo, escorts the angry customer out—but not before checking to see if Dale is OK.

“Dale! Are you hurt?” the cop asks.

“No, I’m OK,” Dale responds.

According to a follow-up posted by Thomas, both Dale and the server were not hurt during the incident.

There was no update on the girl in orange who had a glass smashed at her feet in the original TikTok.

In comments, users came out in support of the servers and Dale, while remarking on the incredible reaction time of the security officer.

“Nobody hurts DALE THE REGULAR and gets away with it,” wrote a commenter.

“That server slayed,” another added.

“Fastest response time I’ve ever seen by a cop,” a third noted.

Other remarked upon the camaraderie that seemed to emerge after the event took place.

“All of a sudden the whole restaurant is having dinner together,” one person stated.

“Nothing brings strangers together like some good public drama,” agreed a second user.

“I love how everyone starting talking like they was in a class together,” shared another.

We’ve reached out to Thomas via TikTok comment and Instagram DM, and the Fort Wayne Indiana Police Department via Facebook DM.