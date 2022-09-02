‘Donna, that was so mean’: HR sends joke email to employees telling them that they’ll be receiving a raise

In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares the most “toxic” workplace moment she’s ever experienced—a joke email about a salary increase.

In the clip, which has has over 64,000 views as of Friday, creator Lauren (@laurenleo0) recounts her experience at a previous job.

She claims the Human Resources manager sent out an email, thanking Lauren and her co-workers for their hard work and noting that the team was severely understaffed and underpaid. As a result, the manager claimed that they would each be receiving salary increases. However, the email turned out to be an April Fool’s joke.

“Donna, that was so mean,” she concludes the video.

Lauren elaborated more about her job in the caption. “ I quit four months after that and still not over it,” she shared.

In the comments section, she stated she found out it was an April Fool’s prank at the bottom of the email. She never shared the name of the company, the TikToker only noted that it was a “work from home” position, per the hashtags.

The video resonated with the viewers as they shared their similar experiences with toxic work behavior in the comments.

“If you don’t start going around the office and saying good morning to the entire team you won’t be promoted,” one user shared.

A second viewer claimed their New Years’ bonuses were rescinded and replaced with a pizza party.

A third user had a terrible experience with her company’s new CEO. “During my intro meeting with my new ceo, I asked how he saw my position working with theirs in the future,” they wrote. “He said ideally never, if I did my job correctly that I should never have to speak with them for anything.”

Some even claimed they would’ve quit after the prank.

“April 2nd they’re getting my notice,” one person wrote.

“Giving my 2 second notice. Don’t expect me to be there after that,” a second agreed.

