‘Service DENIED’: Hotel employee refused to check in man who insisted he had a reservation—he didn’t

A TikTok user’s video has gone viral after recounting an interaction she had with a man who was attempting to check in to a hotel without a reservation.

In a video with over 1.5 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Lauren (@slimjimette) shares her perspective on the experience.

According to Lauren, she was working a Friday night shift checking in guests when a customer asked to check-in. After the customer provided her with his last name, she discovered that he did not have a reservation.

This caused the customer to allegedly snap back at Lauren and insist he did have a reservation, showing Lauren something on his phone that Lauren says did not, in fact, confirm that he had a reservation.

Frustrated, Lauren says the man called his wife, who could not provide a booking number as she did not actually make the reservation. Lauren says she also discovered that the image the man showed on his phone was a quote for a Wednesday night rate; she explains weekend rates at the hotel are higher.

From here, things took a turn for the worse.

“The wife starts cussing me out on speakerphone in the lobby,” Lauren says. “Look, I said, ‘ma’am, if you have a confirmation number, I’d be more than happy to look that up. But unfortunately, it looks like you were about to confirm and didn’t, so this is what our rate is for tonight.’”

Lauren continues that the man attempted to intimidate her into offering him a cheaper room, a request she refused. She also says that she planned to refuse the man if he tried to book regardless.

“If we’re having this many problems at check-in, I can only imagine what the rest of your stay is going to be like — and quite frankly, I don’t feel like dealing with that bullshit,” Lauren imagines telling the man. “Service denied!”

Eventually, she says the man left the hotel.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Lauren’s predicament.

“Why are ppl so afraid to admit they messed up themselves?” asked one user.

“Ugh… reasons why only do room inspections now! I can’t be nice anymore! 15 years of front desk will steal your soul,” offered another.

“I worked front desk at 2 hotels… absolutely the worst jobs I’ve ever had! People are so self-entitled,” claimed a third.

