‘Like read the room’: Woman blasted for posting joyful Hawaii vacation video

Amid a rising death toll from the Hawaii wildfires, a now-private viral video shows a woman in her Hawaiian vacation footage while the upbeat song “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” plays.

The video is a stark contrast to what’s being called the deadliest wildfire in over 100 years. Wildfires swept through parts of the island last week, killing 99 people so far (numbers are expected to climb) and leaving behind the wreckage of where homes and businesses used to be.

Since the woman posted her Hawaiian vacation video soon after tragedy struck, she’s being called out online for her poor timing.

“Am I hallucinating right now?! #prayformaui,” TikTok user Gigi Marie (@giii_marie) captioned her video that called out the tourist, @yvettemares.

A clip from Yvette’s video shows her walking across bright green grass as the joyful Lilo & Stitch song plays. Gigi reacts to this clip on the screen by looking aghast.

“Are we really recapping a Hawaiian vacation days after people burned alive, an entire town burned to the ground and people lost everything they owned!?!?” Gigi asked in the text overlay.

Since it was posted a day ago, Gigi’s video has amassed over 67,500 videos. In the comments, viewers were also shocked about the woman’s vacation recap.

“The way ppl are so out of touch with reality is baffling,” a commentator posted with a crying emoji.

“The way my jaw dropped,” another added. “The next video is captioned ‘life is meant to be lived,’” a third pointed out. The video is footage of Yvette at a recent Taylor Swift concert.

Someone else pointed out the irony of the upbeat music in the original video: “The music too lmfao like GIRL.”

Some viewers shared that they’ve seen other tone-deaf vacation posts about Hawaii.

“Bro I saw three girls this week on my IG posting about vacationing in hawaii. Like read the room,” this person wrote.

“I saw someone else just post their happy Maui vacation from June.. like why would you post that now?” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gigi via TikTok comment.