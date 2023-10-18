Ron, Hermoine, and Harry Potter look alikes singing and dancing

@carmenvestrada/Tiktok

‘I’d go feral if I heard this at a club’: Remix of the ‘Harry Potter’ chess scene finds its audience

'What is our obsession with this specific scene.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Posted on Oct 18, 2023

The chess scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone has been parodied on TikTok and turned into a meme for its over-the-top delivery. Now, the scene has inspired a remix.

Australian producer Leo Zarucky (aka Zēo) is responsible for the popular sound, which was posted in September and has since been used in more than 2,300 videos on TikTok. The caption: “Club DJs casually dropping the worst intro you’ve ever heard.”

@zeo_choons duet with @LIZZIE #harrypotterchessscene #harrypotterremix #harrypotterclub #techhouseremix #techhousedj #houseremix #musicproducermemes ♬ Harry Potter _ Chess Scene – Peacock

Due to popular demand, Zarucky also posted the beat drop that so many people were waiting for. The sound has now been used in more than 1,500 videos.

“Lmao as someone who is chronically online I’d go feral if I heard this at a club,” said one commenter.

The chess scene has stayed popular on TikTok, due mainly to the dramatic dialogue between Ron, Harry, and Hermione, as they navigate a giant chessboard. 

A couple of years ago, reenacting lines from the scene—starting with Ron’s “Once I make my move, the Queen will take me”—became a trend on TikTok. The dialogue is so popular, TikTok created a game out of the lines. 

The remix has skyrocketed in popularity: A “live-action version” was brought directly to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter by cosplayer @carmenvestrada, singer Tove Lo used it for a “pre-show routine”, and it inspired millennials to do some interpretative dance. 

TikToker @voodoohmamajuju reimagined what it was like reading the scene as a kid and vibing to the remix as an adult. People also circulated Hank Green‘s deleted dance video.

@carmenvestrada Harry Potter and the cursed remix dance 🤣 The live action version no one asked for #harrypotter #harrypotterchessscene #harrypotterchess #harrypottercosplay #hpcosplay #harrypottertiktok #pottertok #harrypotterdance #harrypotterremix #fyp #foryoupage #hermionegranger #hermionegrangercosplay #ronweasley #ronweasleycosplay #wizardingworld ♬ original sound – Zēo
@voodoohmamajuju

the thesis of this account

♬ original sound – Zēo

The chess scene remix leading into the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Heads Will Roll”? Well, yes.

@emmanoyesmaybe Remix credit to @Zēo, horrible transition in Heads Will Roll by DJ HUFFLEPUFF aka yours truly #harrypotter #harrypottertiktok #harrypotterremix #hufflepuff #slytherin #gryffindor #ravenclaw ♬ Emma and the Pottah Rave – Emma Noyes

Zarucky posted about the trend this week, writing: “Love how creative y’all are getting with my silly lil track.” The Daily Dot reached out for comment via TikTok DM. 

@zeo_choons #duet with @Nathan Greig #harrypotterchessscene #harrypotterremix #harrypotterdance #dancemovesfortheclub ♬ original sound – Zēo

The Harry Potter fandom is still massively popular on TikTok, but with the chess scene remix meme, Zarucky created something new. There’s a dance, and now the song is making its way outside of TikTok. People have even reported hearing it in an actual club. 

*First Published: Oct 18, 2023, 6:05 pm CDT




 