“‘Family’ is arguably the biggest red flag buzzword”: Worker shares ‘first Slack message at a new job’

While reading a job description may give an applicant some idea of what a new job will be like, there’s no true test quite like the first day. On that day, the employee will become accustomed to workplace customs, traditions, and occasionally, red flags.

Recently, a user sparked discussion on TikTok after showcasing a red flag from a new job. In a video with over 155,000 views, TikTok user @innergrump shared a message they allegedly received on Slack that they regarded as a definite red flag.

“Just remember that at this company we are a FAMILY,” the message reads. “No secrets. We love you.”

In the caption, @innergrump adds, “‘Family’ is arguabl[y] the biggest red flag buzzword.”

It’s unclear whether the user actually received this message, as the Slack format suggests that the message is one that they sent to themselves.

Regardless, the sentiment of a workplace being a “family” struck a chord with users, and, in the comments section, users expressed their own distaste for bosses referring to their employees as a “family.:

“My old job said we were ‘family’ and the person who said that the most turned out to be the biggest snitch at the store,” claimed one user.

“My place always says it and I’m looking daily to leave,” added another. “It’s a red flag.”

Others noted the phrase “no secrets” as particularly offensive.

“Duuude I work for my family company and STILL I would never say this,” offered a commenter. “Like, no keep your secrets!”

“No secrets because they can read all your Slack messages, i mean ALL of them,” observed another.

“Love when they tell you that they have no boundaries from the beginning,” stated a third.

Many users said that anyone receiving a message like this should take it as a sign to leave the company.

“Well guess it’s time for a new new job,” shared a commenter.

“Two weeks notice time,” echoed an additional TikToker.

“I would quit so fast,” claimed a further user.

