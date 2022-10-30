‘This is why company loyalty doesn’t make sense anymore’: Worker says he arrived at work only to find out he and his co-workers were fired, were given muffins to soften the blow

A worker went viral on TikTok after sharing how he and his co-workers were all fired but received muffins.

User @grizzalmighty_ posted a video that shows a group of workers inside a warehouse-like establishment. One of them appears to be drying his tears. The text overlay reads, “we pulled up to work only to find out we no longer have jobs.”

“They’re fucking firing us,” the creator says off-camera, and then shifts the camera over to various muffins in plastic containers. “And they’re giving us muffins? What the fuck?”

The video amassed 3.1 views as of Sunday, with many viewers agreeing on how terrible the situation was.

“Damn the crying dude made me legitimately sad hope these guys get work soon,” a user said.

“that poor guy crying because he knows he’s gonna be back on a couple bills and trying to find a new job, they all genuinely look like good people,” another wrote.

Some people claimed this is the reason why workers shouldn’t be loyal to any company they work for.

“Employers have no respect for dedicated workers,” another shared. “They don’t deserve you. Keep faithful.”

“They ask and demand loyalty, but where’s their loyalty? … why I never call a job a career,” another agreed.

“This is why company loyalty doesn’t make sense anymore. Heart goes out to these poor workers,” one user commented.

Others shared the experiences they have had with horrible employers and the stunts bosses allegedly pulled.

“My job made me join a meeting on my day off to tell me I was fired,” one person shared.

“Radioed me on the freeway 40 years ago that it was my last day then called me back and asked me to work overtime,” a second recounted.

“Had a company safety meeting, had biscuits, and was told they were closing right then. Get your stuff and go home,” a third commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @grizzalmighty_ for comment via TikTok comment.