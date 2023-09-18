A woman has the internet invested after she filmed herself on a date with a finance bro who gave her stock advice.

According to the Urban Dictionary, a “finance bro” is “someone who desperately wants to be rich and will always talk about stocks and other finance garbage.”

TikTok user Alex Pouloutides (@alexpoulx) documented her bad date with a finance bro in a viral video. On Monday, the video had more than 498,300 views.

“Pov you’re on the worst date of your life,” the text overlay reads. In her video, Pouloutides is visibly disinterested, while her date rambles on about stocks.

The video ends with Alex bursting out laughing when the man asks, “So, you want to go back to your place or mine?”

Many commenters expressed sympathy that Pouloutides had to sit through the man’s lecture.

Another expressed that they would’ve left, rather than endure the lecture. “I’d just get up and leave,” they commented.

Commenters were shocked by the man’s lack of awareness. “I feel like people cannot read the room anymore?” commented a fourth. “What about her energy makes you keep talking ???”

However, some users were actually interested in what the man had to say. “The way that I’d be into this,” one commented.

“Bad timing, but legit incredible stock advice,” another shared. “Tell him to slow down!! I’m writing all of this [down],” another wrote.

People sharing their bad dates has become the norm on TikTok. One woman shared how her date ghosted her while on a vacation. Another’s date wrote a warning in lipstick to other men on her toilet seat.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pouloutides via TikTok comment.