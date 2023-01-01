‘Told my manager I will not be showing up’: Dunkin’ worker says she was scheduled to work shifts after quitting

A TikToker took to the platform to share disbelief over being scheduled to work at her Dunkin’ location past the resignation date she provided in her two weeks’ notice.

TikTok user Abby (@abbyjulyanna.1) shared her story in a video that garnered nearly 60,000 views since it was posted on the platform on Dec. 17.

In the video, Abby appeared to be at work, as indicated by her headset and Dunkin’ cap. She expressed confusion about her schedule by mouthing “what” in sync with the song accompanying the video.

She explained the cause of her confusion in the video’s text overlay.

“When you put ur two weeks in and your last day is the 20th but the manager schedules you past the 20th, even on Christmas Eve from 2-10,” she wrote.

Abby provided more context to her situation in the video’s caption.

“Told my manager i will not be showing up! that is on him for not understanding after telling him no i am putting my two weeks in many times,” she wrote.

She also claimed that management at her store was “horrible” and that her location “can be toxic.”

In the comments section, users weighed in on Abby’s predicament. While one commenter suggested she should take a “Christmas bonus then dip,” most users supported her decision to stop working after Dec. 20.

“Definitely don’t show up,” one commenter advised. “You did what you were required to. They gotta figure out what to do after the 20th.”

“Lucky u gave them a notice just don’t say anything else bout it and just don’t show up see if they text u wondering if ur gonna show,” a second counseled.

“A two weeks’ [notice] isn’t even required,” another pointed out.

Other users shared their own experiences of having their resignation ignored.

“HR still contacts me at my old job about bonuses and new training videos I need to watch but I put my two weeks in September,” one commented.

“Had a job that voided my notice w/o asking me so I could work at another location. I stopped answering,” a second shared.

“I am still listed as an employee at a place I haven’t been to since March,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abby via TikTok comment and to Dunkin’ via email.