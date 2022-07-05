Dot Rising: Your horoscope for July 2022

Welcome to Dot Rising, a new hub for horoscopes and diving into the world of astrology online.

She’s a Cancer. She manifests daily. She had a GIANT moon light up the stage during her 2019 Sweetener tour. She is literally always snapping pics of the sky.

Is there anyone more suited to vocalize the astrology of Cancer season than Ariana Grande? We don’t think so, either! Read on for your July 2022 horoscope and the Sweetener tune that best captures your star-lined path this month.

Note: We recommend reading the horoscope for your rising sign. You can think of this sign as your chart’s compass or “true north.”

As the focal point of your astrological blueprint, it represents the constant energy within you that sets the tone for the life you’re destined to lead today, throughout Cancer season, and beyond.

These horoscopes are meant to add fun and color to your month. Take what feels good to you, and leave what doesn’t.

CANCER: “SUCCESSFUL”

“It feels so good to be so young / And have this fun and be successful / I’m so successful / And, girl, you too, you are so young / And beautiful and so successful”

You are the shining, luminescent reason for the season, dear Cancer, which is why it is of utmost importance that you take this song and its mantra seriously: YOU. ARE. ENOUGH. AND. YOU. ARE. DOING. AMAZING SWEETIE.

Play it on repeat. Play it LOUD. Sing along as many times as you need to drown out echoes of imposter syndrome this month because now is your time to rediscover and own just how powerful you really are.

Jupiter, Chiron, and Mars in Aries are currently firing up your house of career and public image, bringing fast-paced growth—and probably a little stress. Don’t let it muddy up your thinking! Catch yourself when those “I’m not cut out for this” thoughts rear their head, remember that your feet are firmly planted on the ground, and remind yourself of how far you’ve come.

You are deeply worthy of success already won and all that’s yet to come. Now go ahead and let that light shine.

LEO: “NASA”

“Bottom line / Usually I would love it if you stay the night / I just think I’m on another page tonight / It ain’t nothing wrong with saying I need me time”

Let ’em say “I love you” through the phone sometimes this month, Leo. You need a little me time, emotionally or physically. As Ariana says: There ain’t nothing wrong with that.

Cancer season brings focus to your 12th House, which rules everything that’s hidden below the surface, including dreams and deep subconscious. When 12th House transits roll around, a healthy dose of “BRB, I gotta do me” energy is always welcome. Moments of quiet reflection will rejuvenate you this month, giving you the time and space to reflect, tap into what you need, and connect more deeply with the world around you.

Whether you’re entering a hermit hole at home or embarking on a solo getaway, revel in the contentment of spending time with Y-O-U. Your friends and fam will understand the need for space.

VIRGO: “JUST LIKE MAGIC”

“Good karma, my aesthetic / Keep my conscience clear, that’s why I’m so magnetic / Manifest it, I finessed it / Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven”

Get your pen out, Virgo: We’re writing love letters to heaven. Take a cue from the manifestation queen, and use the power of Cancer season (and this song!) to fire up your ambitions.

As the sun illuminates your 11th House of long-term goals, the daily grind and finances will coincidentally come into sharp focus. You’ve been putting in the work at work. It’s clear that your creative vision is a force peers can count on. Are you being fairly valued for the innovation you bring to the table?

Are you comfortable with the current balance of giving and receiving in your life? If not, how can you move toward alignment with your professional and personal goals?

This month is the time to voice growth (and that promotion!) into existence. Manifest it, finesse it, sing it, speak it, dance it. However you make your dreams heard, know you are worthy of them.

LIBRA: “SHUT UP”

“How you been spending your time? (How?) / How you be using your tongue? (How?) / You be so worried ’bout mine (Mine) / Can’t even get yourself none / You know you sound so dumb / So maybe you should shut up”

Keep others’ opinions muted this month, Libra. Drama be damned, you’ve got one job, and that’s protecting your peace.

Ever the one to learn from the inner workings of relationships, you may find yourself dealing with petty conflict as Mars, Chiron, and Jupiter cause a fiery stir in your 7th House. Whether you’re working things out with your partner, your best friend’s sister, or your neighbor, it’s time to tap into those rise-above-it conflict resolution skills.

If tensions arise, keep your cool. Remind yourself that other people’s judgments are merely reflections of the ways they choose to spend their time and mental energy—not an accurate evaluation of your life.

Eyes on the prize.

SCORPIO: “34+35”

“I’ve been drinking coffee (I’ve been drinking coffee) / And I’ve been eating healthy (and I’ve been eating healthy) / Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky) / Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)”

Let us set a steamy scene, Scorpio:

Venus in Taurus is currently shining bright in your 7th House of relationships. Romance is in the air.

Mercury in Gemini is transiting your 8th House, which traditionally rules sex and our subconscious. Getting intimate will be on the brain this month, whether the thoughts are conscious or not.

Mars, Chiron, and Jupiter in Aries are currently blasting off, booked, and BUSY in your 6th House of physical activity and productivity. Your energy levels are fit to burst.

Do you see where we’re going with this?

This month’s planetary forecast presents the perfect conditions to blow off some steam in the bedroom. It’s time to let LOOSE and let love (or lust!) in.

If the seemingly endless amount of work on your plate leads to overwhelm, remember that your pleasure also deserves to be prioritized. Getting out of your brain and connecting with your body will only serve to benefit other areas of your day-to-day. When you’re feeling satisfied, mentally and physically, life simply falls into place.

SAGITTARIUS: “BLOODLINE”

“Don’t want you in my bloodline / Not tryna make you all mine / Ain’t no need to apologize, no / But you gon’ have to let this shit go”

While Cancer season highlights your 8th House of shared resources (i.e., commitments and serious investments), the tour de force of Jupiter, Mars, and Chiron in Aries will continue to spice up your love life.

You may find yourself evaluating the long-term viability of a romantic interest. Are they a feel-good fling, or are they sticking around for the long haul?

Skip the second-guessing and knee-jerk decisions, but allow yourself the space to ponder. What do you need out of a partner in life or love, and how do you feel your current partnerships shape up alongside expectations? Are your committed relationships set up for success? If not, what could be adjusted or fortified?

CAPRICORN: “IMAGINE”

“Stayin’ up all night, order me pad Thai / Then we gon’ sleep ’til noon / Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub / Bubbles and bubbly, ooh / This is a pleasure, feel like we never / Act this regular”

Capricorn, you sweet, secret softie: Let yourself swoon this month.

With Venus transiting your 5th House of romance, the sun in Cancer shining its light in your 7th House of relationships, and passionate Aries energy in your house of domestic bliss, love is on the brain.

You’re likely out here delighting in the day-to-day joys of being in love: Those small, everyday comforts shared with your favorite person like sipping coffee, swapping secrets, and snuggling with pets after a long day. These simple moments can feel like the greatest gifts in the grand scheme of things, so take time to soak up those little pieces of heaven. They are always worth it.

If there isn’t currently a special someone in your life, know that they are on their way. Dreaming and imagining are their own form of manifestation, so keep your heart and mind open to finding the love you deserve.

AQUARIUS: “GET WELL SOON”

“They say my system is overloaded / (Girl, what’s wrong with you? Come back down) / I’m too much in my head, did you notice? / (Girl, what’s wrong with you? Come back down) / My body’s here on Earth, but I’m floating / (Girl, what’s wrong with you? Come back down) / Disconnected, so sometimes, I feel frozen and alone”

Cancer season shines a light on your physical health and daily energy levels, dear Aquarius, and alongside a chaotic Aries pile-up in your 3rd House of mental health and communication, all signs point to self-care.

As Ariana so wisely sings, there is simply no time to deny what we’re feeling inside. Our thoughts take a toll on our emotions; our emotions take a toll on our bodies. Take the time to check in and give yourself the TLC you deserve this month. Where does anxiety show up in your body? Can you recognize or physically feel any patterns of overthinking?

When you catch yourself floating or feeling uprooted by worry or pain, press play. Cue up 5 minutes and 22 seconds of knowing you’re not alone.

PISCES: “POV”

“I wanna love me / The way that you love me / Ooh, for all of my pretty / And all of my ugly too / I’d love to see me from your point of view”

You’ve been heeeealing, Pisces. Life, in general, has had you wading through emotional waters lately, and you’ve gently acknowledged old insecurities and time-worn fears on your way. The work has not been easy.

As Cancer season lights up your 5th House of radical love (and Aries energy sets sparks flying in your 2nd House of self-worth, find lightness in the perspectives of those closest to you.

Imagine you turn to your partner, sister, son, or friend and ask them to share one of their favorite things about you. A quirk, a quality, a natural talent. How would you receive it? Could you see the worth and wonder in their answers? Really see it?

Trust them. Carry their words close to your heart, and in true Pisces fashion, learn from the reflections and POVs of those around you. Let the people who love you most remind you of the self-love you deserve from yourself, this month and always.

ARIES: “GOD IS A WOMAN”

“And I can be all the things you told me not to be (Yeah) / When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing (Yeah) / And he see the universe when I’m the company / It’s all in me”

You’re in your powerhouse era, Aries. There’s just no other way to put it.

Mars and Jupiter are setting off confidence-boosting fireworks in your 1st House of self. Cancer season is illuminating the untapped waters of your 4th House, revealing the depths of your strength and showing what you’re really made of.

“It,” whatever “it” is, is truly all in you.

Hold onto the knowledge that you are capable of overcoming any challenge that comes your way this month. Saturn and Pluto’s current strongholds in your 10th and 11th houses could present the potential for roadblocks on your routes to success. Greet these delays with the calm, centering knowledge that when all is said and done, your path is unfolding on divine timing.

TAURUS: “BREATHIN”

“Feel my blood runnin’, swear the sky’s fallin’ / How do I know if this shit’s fabricated? / Time goes by and I can’t control my mind / Don’t know what else to try, but you tell me every time / Just keep breathin’ and breathin’ and breathin’ and breathin’ / And oh, I gotta keep, keep on breathin’”

There’s a lot of fiery, emo energy concentrated in your 12th House right now, Taurus, and with Cancer season also lighting up your sensitive 3rd House, you’ve likely been all up in your feelies. Have you felt the emotional unrest and overthinking? Addressing long-held wounds can stir up some subconscious debris, so we don’t blame you for feeling foggy.

On the days when you can’t seem to quiet the inner noise, queue up this song and remember the power of your own breath.

You may find yourself saying goodbye to old parts of yourself in the coming month, letting go of habits that have only brought you pain. You may not always feel in control. But you can always, always keep breathing.

GEMINI: “MONOPOLY”

“Bad vibes, get off of me / Outta here with that fuckery / Treat my goals like property / Collect them like Monopoly”

You’ve been on a roll, Gemini, and the wins are only going to keep stacking up.

Like IRL besties Ariana and Victoria say in this song, you’ve been real protective with your soul as of late, and the payoff lies in the focus and motivation you feel as you step into a new level of inner power.

Cancer season brings a sunshine boost to your 2nd House of finances, while Jupiter and Mars’ set off goal-getting fireworks in your 11th House. With so much forward momentum already working in your favor, keep your sights set on what matters—and drown out the noise.

If you’re in need of life direction, head toward where your perspective is valued and celebrated. The payoff—emotionally, mentally, and spiritually—will be more than money can buy.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot