‘You gotta treat like a real job’: DoorDash driver says he made $1,200 after working for 26 hours

A DoorDash driver is touting how people can easily make more than $1,000 on the app in less than a week.

In a recent TikTok video, user @amazing911dasher claimed that he worked 26 hours from Feb. 20-26 and made $1,261.77.

“I’m trying something new out,” he said. “It’s my first time doing this really, but I’m a Doordasher and I can’t go back to a W-2 job.”

The creator said the amount he was paid was pretty average for him and encouraged others to try the app if they’re interested in a “side hustle.”

“Like it’s money out here,” @amazing911dasher said. “You just gotta come out here and get it. And this is not working all day for me. This is coming out five hours in the daytime. Two hours at nighttime. So if I can do it, you can do it.”

Commenters on @amazing911dasher’s video largely said they appreciated his encouragement.

“I really appreciate this because I’m just starting and really anxious about it,” one commenter said.

Some also expressed some hesitancy over whether delivering via DoorDash was worth it, given gas mileage and cars’ wear and tear. Others noted gas mileage is something one should keep track of when filing income taxes.

“You don’t account for Gas and Maintenance on the vehicle you drive,” one person said. “It ends up being very little profit long term.”

A viewer responding to these types of comments wrote, “Don’t let these people knock your hussle. Even after gas and maintenance on the car it’s still more than what a 9-5 pays.” This prompted the creator to reply, “I don’t pay these mf no mind I’m getting my money.”

Another user claimed that the TikToker’s earnings were simply a “honeymoon” phase, writing, “be prepared for the $2 for 10 mile orders.” The creator retorted he had been doing this successfully for four years.

