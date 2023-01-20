‘I knew there was a reason I didn’t ever want to take cash orders’: DoorDash driver says she only got $0.06 tip for delivering Papa John’s

A DoorDash driver and user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming they are no longer accepting cash orders from the app following an incident.

In a video with over 53,000 views, TikTok user Abby (@suziehomewrecker) recounts her experience doing a cash delivery.

According to Abby, she received a cash order for pizza from Papa John’s. The total came out to $59.94, and DoorDash offered to pay her “like $2 and some change” to deliver it.

When she arrived, she says she was handed $60, meaning that her total earnings for the order came in at just under $3.

“I knew there was a reason I didn’t ever want to take fucking cash orders,” Abby says.

In the comments section, many alleged DoorDash drivers claimed they had similar feelings about cash orders, with some citing specific delivery experiences.

“Got that beat. for a order that was like 45.99 she told me to keep the change and handed me $46 lol,” a user wrote. “that was worse [than] the zero tip.”

“My fear is the customer won’t have the money. The fact that you don’t know the tip in advance never occurred to me. So I still won’t be taking cash,” another added.

“When I got the notification for it, I clicked opt [out] of cash delivery,” a third offered. “I’d rather not deal with the hassle.”

In response to comments like these, Abby says her initial instinct was to not carry out cash orders. However, in this instance, she was simply “hoping that they would send something good.”

“…It’s always just pizza orders,” she continued. “I’ll probably be [opting] out from now on. The only plus is that when you decline it it doesn’t go against you or your percentage.”

That said, low payments for deliveries and lackluster tips seem to have made Abby rethink her relationship with DoorDash.

“DD has gotten progressively greedier & shadier [in my opinion],” she wrote in response to a comment about the risks associated with cash orders. “Lesson learned.”

We’ve reached out to Abby via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.