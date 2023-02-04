‘They had one person making the food’: Doordash driver says Little Caesars order took 40 minutes, didn’t receive a tip

A TikToker sounded the alarm about a DoorDash episode she experienced, waiting 40 minutes for a Little Caesars order as just a single employee was making the food. In shocking but not surprising news, the DoorDasher was not tipped.

The narrative unfolded via a short video from creator @mantis_shrimp420, who posted it to the platform on Dec. 22 and has since garnered 1.2 million views. The video shows the creator out in the snow, still in her work clothes, but it’s the on-screen caption that conveys the outrage.

It reads, “Accepted a DoorDash order for Little Caesars. They had one person making the food. I waited 40 minutes at the restaurant just to not receive a tip. GET THAT EMPLOYEE SOME HELP AND START TIPPING ME.”

The video led to some discussions about DoorDashing and the expectation of tipping. One commenter noted, “I always tip but it’s supposed to be a gesture and not expected.”

The DoorDasher responded, “You pay for convenience.”

Another alleged that an order taking that long can actually create a “contract violation,” advising the commenter to “cancel the order” if that scenario unfolds.

“WHAT!? I didn’t know that,” the creator responded. “These are things DD needs to tell people when they sign up as drivers.”

DoorDash does include advice for drivers on its website for when there’s a “long wait at the restaurant,” which starts with an apology and also notes, “Merchants do get busy, especially during peak times. In the case of these waits, you may ask the merchant directly for an estimated prep time, as Support is unable to provide a better estimate than the merchant.”

It is possible for drivers, according to the website text, to unassign themselves from deliveries they feel will take too long.

One, citing this option, advised, “Definitely would have unassigned after 10 minutes lol. Keep your completion rate high so you can drop orders when this happens. We aren’t paid to wait.”

Another commenter cited another example involving another chain restaurant.

“One time I ordered taco bell and the dasher got stuck waiting for like 30 minutes,” that person offered. “I added $10 to their tip after I felt so bad.”

The creator replied, “Went to pick up an order from T Bell, waited 20 min to be told that the dasher in front of me stole the person’s order and it wasn’t being remade.”

One commenter seemed to understand the plight of DoorDashers at the mercy of restaurants (and restaurant staffing). That person chimed in with, “Oh I’ve most definitely tipped extra drivers that do decide to wait! They’re missing out on other deliveries!”

That led the creator to respond, “EXACTLY. Thank you so much for understanding.”

But if there’s a lesson people learned in this, it might just be that Little Caesars is getting a reputation among DoorDashers.

“I learned never take lil cesars orders the hard way too,” one said, adding, “lol pure hell.”

The creator responded, “EVERY TIME. I will be declining all door dash orders from them, from now on.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via comment and DoorDash and Little Caesars representatives via email.