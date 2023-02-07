‘DOORDASH IS NOT TINDER’: Parent says DoorDash driver asked her teenage daughter if she had a boyfriend

A mother shared an incident where a DoorDash driver allegedly asked her 15-year-old daughter if she had a boyfriend.

TikTok user @officiallilwolf posted the story to TikTok where it has since garnered 134,000 views as of Monday. The TikToker shares screenshot messages between her and the DoorDash driver in a greenscreen background filter.

The user explains how her “very young looking” 15-year-old daughter ordered DoorDash. After the DoorDash driver, Jarrod, dropped off her order, the content creator’s daughter allegedly received a message from him.

“Hey Caterina you got a boyfriend,” the message read. “Sorry you were just too cute I had to ask.”

According to @officiallilwolf, she would’ve brushed off the message if the DoorDash driver was younger, believing Jarrod really thought her daughter was cute. However, there was “no possible way” her daughter was “mistaken as anybody” the driver “should be hitting on.”

Outraged, the content creator says she responded to Jarrod by telling him her daughter was a minor and that DoorDash is “a delivery service, not Tinder for Pedophilic behavior.” After sending the message, @officiallilwolf claims she notified both DoorDash and her local police of the incident.

In a nutshell, the TikToker believed “there isn’t a ‘too far’ when it comes to keeping your children safe.” She even begged the question, “what if this was your kid?” Furthermore, she feared how far this would’ve gone if her daughter had replied, reiterating how young her daughter looked for her age.

In her mind, @officiallilwolf believed without a shadow of a doubt that the driver “either has done or will do it again.” Fortunately, she says her local police were quick in responding, but when she contacted DoorDash, a representative told her that the report was being escalated to management before the chat purportedly disconnected.

The Daily Dot reached out to @officiallilwolf via email and TikTok comment and DoorDash via press email regarding the video. Many viewers agreed and supported @officiallilwolf in the comments section of her video.

“Definitely did the right thing. He has your home address, which is concerning enough!” one viewer wrote.

“You are absolutely right in how you responded and handled it. 100% behind you,” a second praised.

“You absolutely DID NOT go too far. I applaud you for being an amazing mother,” a third echoed.

In response to a comment, @officiallilwolf posted a follow-up video, updating viewers of the incident. She says her local police reached out to the district attorney, but since the driver didn’t technically commit any unlawful action, they could not issue a subpoena to receive his information.

However, @officiallilwolf looked on the bright side—she intervened so the driver couldn’t do anything to her daughter, and used TikTok to spread awareness to prevent this. She concludes the video by posting the photo her Blink Camera caught of the driver’s car, urging viewers watching to warn others of Jarrod, as she believes it is likely her daughter was not the only one that was subjected to his advances.

“I’m sure she’s not the first, I’m sure she won’t be the last and I feel like more people need to be aware of this,” she says.

In a comment, the parent clarified that the driver has been deactivated by DoorDash as a driver.

“So at least there is that,” she wrote.