‘And they still want a tip’: DoorDash customer calls out drivers who leave orders directly in front of door

DoorDash customers have taken to TikTok to share a new pet peeve about the service: delivery drivers leaving an order outside, right in front of the door.

This is obviously a common habit among all kinds of delivery workers, but as a viral TikTok pointed out this week, it really sucks if your front door opens outwards. Racking up nearly 7 million views in four days, this viral post from TikToker Vanessa (@vanney223) illustrates why DoorDashers should avoid leaving deliveries directly in front of customers’ doorways.

“Why do they do this?” Vanessa exclaims in the clip, gesturing at a takeout order waiting on her front doorstep. “How am I gonna get it, I have to open the door!”

Because her door opens outwards, she’ll knock over her drink if she opens the door enough to actually get outside.

This TikTok struck a chord—both among people who share the same frustration, and by those who didn’t realize this problem existed in the first place.

“I’ve genuinely never thought ab that as a driver,” one commenter wrote. “I’ll start to pay more attention.”

On the other hand, one of the other top commenters claimed, “I drive for UberEats sometimes & it blows my mind that most drivers don’t have common sense. I ALWAYS place the order NEXT to the door.”

Based on the clip, it appears that Vanessa has a double door, which explains why she has this issue. The inner door is a “normal” door that opens into the house, while the one we see in the video is a screen door or storm door—a gate with a glass window, which opens the other way.

However, a lot of viewers weren’t familiar with this arrangement.

“If i worked for doordash i’d do this and not even realize it wouldn’t work,” one user wrote.

“I’m so confused, why would the door open towards the outside???” another added.

Still, several commenters pointed out an easy solution: communicate with the delivery driver. Most delivery services, including DoorDash and UberEats, have the option to leave specific delivery instructions, or customers can opt for direct hand-off of the delivery.

