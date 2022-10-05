‘Time to switch to UberEats’: After repeatedly lying to get free credits, DoorDash customer says she now has to sign for her orders

A DoorDash customer went viral on TikTok after revealing that she now has to sign for her orders—after lying on the app repeatedly to receive free food.

The video features user Lauren (@lezziepinkman) as she recounts her “humiliating” encounter with DoorDash. Lauren explains that she “has lied many times” so she can get “free credits” because “she loves a free meal.” Lauren notes that she “doesn’t lie about the Dasher” to avoid getting them in trouble.

She says she’s lied enough times that she now has to sign for her order anytime its delivered, “like it’s a UPS package.”

However, she says a few days earlier, a DoorDash driver confusedly asked her to sign when delivering her order.

“I’ll never come back from that,” she concludes. “That’s fucking embarrassing.”

The video racked up over 28,000 views as of Wednesday, with viewers suggesting what she should do next.

“Time to make a new account,” one viewer suggested.

“time to switch to uber eats,” a second said.

“just pretend you set it to be that way bc your neighbors steal food lmao i delivered for doordash and ppl told me that’s whyyyy i’m dead,” a third commented.

Others revealed how they’ve previously lied on food delivery apps.

“Im fuuuucking rolling. Once I realized how easy it was, I did it so many times. I’ve forced myself to stop,” one person shared.

“I got BANNED from Uber eats bc I would lie for refunds this was back in 2019 and I never downloaded the app again embarrassing me like that,” a second wrote.

“NAUR this hasn’t happened to me but the app has told me that i’ve done it too many times and i won’t get any credits for a while but SIGNING FOR FOOD?” a third said.

In a comment, Lauren followed up by writing, “YALL I DON’T EVEN USE DOORDASH MUCH ANYMORE THAT WAS JUST A MOMENT OF WEAKNESS. CALM DOWN DAMN.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lauren via TikTok comment and DoorDash via press email.