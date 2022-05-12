‘Dude you’re right across from the food court’: Customer orders DoorDash while at the mall, sparking debate

A viral TikTok posted on Tuesday by a DoorDasher roasts the “Laziest Customer EVER” for having food delivered across from the food court in a mall in Pennsylvania.

TikToker @hustlinganddriving posted the clip, which shows a DoorDash order for Panera Bread and delivery instructions: “ATT store, right across from food court Willow grove mall.”

In the clip, the TikToker says, “Literally has to be the laziest motherfucker… Dude you’re right across form the food court.” The clip then shows the TikToker walking right across the food court to the AT&T store.

There is no Panera Bread at Willow Grove Mall’s food court—although there is one right across the street.

As of Thursday, the TikTok has over 153,400 views.

Some commenters said how maybe the person who ordered the food maybe couldn’t leave the store, which @hustlinganddriving countered with: “Nah… it was a bunch of em just sitting not doing nothing.. all of em on their phone.”

At least one person defended the customer. “I work in the mall and doordash food because I get tired of what’s in the food court the reasoning shouldn’t matter. Just do your job.”

“The note is for for you to find him easier, there is no Panera bread inside that mall. Why you making it seem that he ordered from the food court,” commented someone else.

“Easiest delivery ever!!” commented another TikToker.

According to DoorDash, the delivery goes out to a five-mile radius so there seems to be no issues with delivering very short distances.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hustlinganddriving via Instagram comment.