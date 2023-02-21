‘I don’t care how much you tip, I’m not picking that sh*t up’: Delivery driver begs DoorDash, Uber Eats customers not to order from Popeyes

A delivery driver on TikTok is urging DoorDash and Uber Eats customers to avoid ordering Popeye’s through the platforms.

The TikToker, Joe Schroeder (@joeschroeder83), posted his PSA to the platform because he claims the fried chicken chain is notoriously difficult to deal with.

In his experience, Schroeder says he’s often encountered item availability issues whenever he’s had to pick up a Popeyes order and that the customer service he receives from employees leaves much to be desired.

He adds that even increasing the size of the tip for picking up a Popeyes order wouldn’t be much incentive for him to pick up food from there. In short, the man really, really, really hates getting food from there.

“Just a little PSA for those of you who order GrubHub, DoorDash…whatever food platform that you like to deliver from: please stop ordering from Popeyes,” Schroeder says. “I don’t care how much you tip, I’m not picking that shit up.”

Joe then delineates why he dislikes picking up orders from the chain so much. “They’re always out of food. They’re always out of something. They always ignore you,” he starts. “The service is terrible, I don’t care if you’re tipping me $20 and I’m only going around the block. I’m not even bothering. So please, I’m telling you, I’m asking you, I’m begging you, please stop ordering from Popeyes. Cause most of us ain’t picking that shit up.”

Judging from the responses in the comments section of Joe’s video, it seems that there are several Popeyes customers who have had similarly frustrating experiences.

“Popeyes service is consistently terrible lol but they have good chicken,” one commenter wrote. Another quipped, “About time some one said it.”

Another delivery driver claimed, “I ALWAYS DECLINE ALL Popeye’s orders in a split second!!!!”

One TikToker’s dislike of Popeyes customer service appears to be a family affair. “My daughter wont even go into a popeyes she said the worker’s are rude. She is right but I still go in I match energy,” they wrote.

Of course, individual franchises are run by different people with different teams and different work processes. However, other commenters swore that this has occurred to them at multiple Popeyes locations. “Amen brother! Location by me 100% doesn’t even start the order until you let them know your there and it’s another 10 mins after that,” one stated.