‘Customers like this really destroy our morale’: Customer throws Coke bottle at teenage cashier after restaurant didn’t have Pepsi

A user on TikTok is calling on viewers to help identify a person whom he claims attacked a teenage cashier because the location did not have Pepsi.

In a clip with over 2.1 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user @verbalvillain shows a customer standing at a counter. After the cashier hands her her refund, the customer shoves the glass Coke bottle into the worker.

“This customer caught an attitude because we had coke and not pepsi so our cashier told her if she wanted to be rude then we will refund her so the cashier did and the lady responded by throwing the glass bottle at the cashier while calling her a b****,” @verbalvillain explains in the caption. “we’re a small business just trying to stay afloat and customers like this really destroy our morale.”

The business in question appears to be Tacos Baja on Whittier Blvd in Los Angeles, CA.

“TikTok find this lady,” the TikToker adds in the text overlaying the video.

Restaurant workers experience assault at surprising numbers.

“In a 2015 survey of almost 1,500 fast-food workers, 12% said they had been assaulted on the job in the previous year,” writes Kate Taylor for Insider.

On TikTok, commenters revealed that these kinds of attacks were all too common for people in the service industry.

“…that’s assault,” wrote one user. “just had to press charges for same thing except it was a 1 liter bottle of water at my head.”

“Guy threw a water bottle at one employee at my McDonald’s and drove off because he wanted something he did not pay for,” recalled another.

“I got a whole box of chicken throw[n] at me at pollo loco…I threw a chicken leg right back,” recounted a third. “I was 17.”

Others simply hoped that further action was taken against the customer.

“Please tell me she was charged with assault or at least the police were called,” a commenter stated.

“Good for your cashier for sticking up for herself,” a second added. “People seem to think that service jobs mean allowing customers to get away with anything.”

We’ve reached out to @verbalvillain via Instagram direct message.