‘It’s common sense’: Customer says server billed him $12 for ‘stolen orange’ after he ate one off the counter

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that he was charged $12 for a “stolen orange” after eating one off of a counter at a restaurant.

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikTok user Franky (@frankybernstein) can be seen peeling an orange. A server quickly comes up to him and tells him that those oranges are used to make drinks.

“We’re in a citrus shortage,” the server claims. “I’m putting it on your bill.”

When Franky eventually gets the bill, he sees that he’s been charged $12 for a “stolen orange.”

“Stolen orange—$12? You were serious?” asks Franky.

“Yeah, I was serious,” the server responds. “Maybe you will learn your lesson.”

For context, production of citrus is down due to storms and plant disease in Florida, but the United States is nowhere near a “citrus shortage”—especially not one so severe that it would drive the price of a single orange up to $12.

It’s unclear if this video is real or if this was a pre-planned interaction. Still, most commenters took it at face value, siding with Franky in being appalled by the $12 charge.

“I’d understand like 5 bucks but 12 is crazy,” one user wrote. “plus they put it on the bar with customers with no sign.”

“It’s on the counter where they can get it. Have it on the back so people don’t. Can’t really blame him,” added another.

“So a standard 8 oz glass of orange juice takes 3 to 4 oranges and costs about 3 dollars, so how do they justify charging 12 bucks for 1 orange?” asked a third.

Some said that in a similar situation, they would have responded more dramatically.

“I wouldn’t tip,” claimed a user. “You can take the 12 dollar orange as a tip.”

“I’ll tip $0 and say ‘maybe you’ll learn your lesson to be nicer to guests,’” offered a second.

That said, a few users took the opposing view, siding with the server.

“Ppl arguing on behalf of this guy are wild,” shared a user. “$12 is an excessive charge but who thinks they can just take stuff off the bar.. it’s not your house.”

“I mean it’s common sense not to eat fruit from a bar,” stated an additional TikToker. “they’re obviously for drinks.”

For his part, Franky wrote in a comment that he paid the bill in full “and left a nice tip.”

