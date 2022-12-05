‘Seems a little cruel’: Sign at Domino’s says ‘Please do not feed the employees’

A sign at Domino’s has faced criticism and sparked discussion after being posted to TikTok.

In a video with over 110,000 views, TikTok user @abeyanddash shows text printed on a window at Domino’s.

The text reads, “Please do not feed the employees,” which appears to be a humorous play on the “please do not feed the animals” signs found at many zoos.

While the sign seems to be meant as a joke, many users on the platform criticized the message. Part of the reason for this criticism came from those who noted the widespread poverty faced by fast-food workers.

According to an Eater article, forty percent of fast food workers are below the poverty line, and “nearly 52 percent of all fast food workers are dependent upon public assistance programs such as food stamps, Medicaid, and child care subsidies.”

Furthermore, while some may retort that Domino’s gives free food to its employees, the truth of that statement appears to be location-specific. In a Reddit thread on the topic, some users report being able to make themselves free pizza whenever they want, while others say they are only entitled to burnt or otherwise messed up pizza. A few users claimed they got no free food whatsoever.

Back on TikTok, users shared their own experiences working for Domino’s.

“When i worked there they were very big on ‘customers are not allowed to see you eat,’” one user recalled.

“Worked at Dominos, very accurate actually considering we get no legal breaks,” a second claimed. Domino’s has frequently been accused of denying its workers breaks. An alleged document asking employees to sign away their break time also went viral at the beginning of this year.

Others who had not worked for the company also detailed their thoughts on the sign.

“If I saw that I would pretend to be illiterate while sliding a piece of pizza over the glass,” one commenter wrote.

“They worded it like [they’re] ducks or something,” a second added.

In the text overlaying the original video, @abeyanddash summed up users’ thoughts succinctly: “Seems a little cruel.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s via email and to @abeyanddash via TikTok comment.