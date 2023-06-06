‘Definition of receipts’: Christian influencer who denounces trans porn outed as OnlyFans ‘femboy’ customer

After a Christian influencer denounced “transgender porn,” an OnlyFans creator found the influencer on their list of paying customers.

Ryan Foley, a Christian influencer whose videos of him recounting his “struggles” with homosexuality and attraction to transgender people have gone viral multiple times. Foley posted a TikTok on May 5 saying that “for years upon years” he used to watch “transgender porn, femboy porn, all that stuff.”

Kendoll, an OnlyFans creator, shows the evidence to back up Foley’s claims in a TikTok posted last week: Foley’s name is on their customer list from October 2022.

“Yes you were [watching transgender and femboy porn], Ryan,” Kendoll says in their TikTok. “Thank you for the 10 whole dollars that you gave me.”

On Tuesday, Kendoll’s video had almost 5 million views on TikTok.

Many commenters were shocked by Kendoll’s proof that Foley had subscribed to their OnlyFans account.

Others said that Foley’s subscription to Kendoll’s OnlyFans wasn’t a surprise.

