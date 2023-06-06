Ryan Foley speaking in car (l) OnlyFans creator showing Ryan Foley on customer list on phone (c) Ryan Foley speaking in car (r)

‘Definition of receipts’: Christian influencer who denounces trans porn outed as OnlyFans ‘femboy’ customer

‘Thank you for the 10 whole dollars.'

IRL

Posted on Jun 6, 2023

After a Christian influencer denounced “transgender porn,” an OnlyFans creator found the influencer on their list of paying customers.

Ryan Foley, a Christian influencer whose videos of him recounting his “struggles” with homosexuality and attraction to transgender people have gone viral multiple times. Foley posted a TikTok on May 5 saying that “for years upon years” he used to watch “transgender porn, femboy porn, all that stuff.”

Kendoll, an OnlyFans creator, shows the evidence to back up Foley’s claims in a TikTok posted last week: Foley’s name is on their customer list from October 2022.

“Yes you were [watching transgender and femboy porn], Ryan,” Kendoll says in their TikTok. “Thank you for the 10 whole dollars that you gave me.”

On Tuesday, Kendoll’s video had almost 5 million views on TikTok.

Many commenters were shocked by Kendoll’s proof that Foley had subscribed to their OnlyFans account.

“OOP!!!!!” @icryatwork wrote.

“Definition of receipts,” @printfairy commented.

“HELP,” @iyosiasneedtotakeshower wrote.

Others said that Foley’s subscription to Kendoll’s OnlyFans wasn’t a surprise.

“I was waiting for this,” @kristi.burke commented.

“It’s giving Nate’s dad from Euphoria,” @alltoounwell1 wrote, referring to a plot line in the popular HBO drama.

*First Published: Jun 6, 2023, 4:57 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

