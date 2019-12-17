- Tech
-
-
Tech
The gadgets, platforms, and software that make your digital life possible. If it bleeps, clicks or blinks, you’ll find it here.
-
-
Devices
-
-
Categories
-
-
-
- Internet Culture
-
-
Internet Culture
There’s a community for everyone online.
-
-
Categories
-
-
Featured
-
-
-
- Streaming
-
-
Streaming
News, reviews, and guides for the world of online entertainment.
-
-
Services
-
-
Featured
-
-
-
- IRL
-
-
IRL
Where your off- and online identities collide.
-
-
Categories
-
-
Featured
-
-
-
- Social
-
-
Social
If it happens online, it’s here.
-
-
Categories
-
-
Featured
-
-
-
- Live TV
-
-
Live TV
You’ve cut the cord—now what?
-
-
Services
-
-
Guides
-
-
-
- More
- Search
See all Editor's Picks →
See all Popular →
Represented by Complex Media, Inc. for advertising sales.
Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions Ethics
Latest
- People are dredging up awkward high school photos for a Twitter challenge Tuesday 8:09 PM
- The age gap between 2 ‘Love Actually’ stars has people shook Tuesday 7:14 PM
- Woman says Starbucks fired her for saying ‘Pike Roast tastes like a**’ in YouTube video Tuesday 6:06 PM
- A bunch of Santas jumped subway turnstiles with no consequences Tuesday 5:15 PM
- A mom asked her Facebook friends to help Photoshop her stepson out of family photos Tuesday 5:14 PM
- Netflix’s ‘6 Underground’ suffers from a lazy script and dubious morals Tuesday 4:18 PM
- Report: Google fires employee after she let others know they had a right to unionize Tuesday 3:11 PM
- Jason Derulo says his massive bulge was ‘CGI’d out’ of ‘Cats’ Tuesday 2:51 PM
- Trump angrily denounces impeachment in 6-page letter to Pelosi Tuesday 2:48 PM
- Meghan McCain compares herself to Daenerys, gets dragged Tuesday 2:05 PM
- Christian influencers raising $100K to ‘resurrect’ daughter draw suspicion Tuesday 1:55 PM
- Scarlett Johansson dancing becomes another ‘Marriage Story’ meme Tuesday 1:49 PM
- Instagram is melting down trying to prove Drake and Kylie Jenner are dating Tuesday 1:41 PM
- Video shows Ellie Goulding helping YouTuber in wild car crash Tuesday 1:30 PM
- A right-wing organization is naming prominent Jews as anti-Semites Tuesday 1:00 PM
Christian influencers raising $100K to ‘resurrect’ daughter draw suspicion
‘We are asking for bold, unified prayers … in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life.’
A Christian influencer couple says she’s raising money for the “resurrection” of her 2-year-old daughter who died on Saturday.
Kalley Heiligenthal, a worship singer with more than 200,000 followers, said that she and her husband Andrew’s daughter Olive Alayne didn’t wake up Saturday morning. Heiligenthal pleaded on Instagram for prayers.
“Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for,” Heiligenthal wrote in the caption of a photo of Olive Alayne. “It’s time for her to come to life.”
View this post on Instagram
We’re asking for prayer. We believe in a Jesus who died and conclusively defeated every grave, holding the keys to resurrection power. We need it for our little Olive Alayne, who stopped breathing yesterday and has been pronounced dead by doctors. We are asking for bold, unified prayers from the global church to stand with us in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life. Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for. It’s time for her to come to life.
A post shared by kalley (@kalleyheili) on
A fundraiser set up for the child’s rebirth with a target of $100,000 has raised more than $33,000 in two days. Bethel Church in Redding, California, where Kelley is a singer, is one of the organizers of the fundraiser.
According to the GoFundMe page, the fundraiser is aimed to raise donations for the family’s “medical and other” costs. The Bethel Church did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.
The Heiligenthals’ Instagram pages and GoFundMe pages are filled with wishes for their daughter’s resurrection: “Declaring ressurection life,” wrote one verified user.
But a Twitter conversation shows many find the thought of “resurrection” concerning and are questioning the high GoFundMe goal.
GoFundMe’s funeral page recently showed fundraisers following the death of a loved one, including funerals, requested between $25,000 and $35,000, with the highest goal set around $50,000 and the lowest at $17,000. Photos on Heiligenthal’s Instagram page, meanwhile, show a comfortable way of life and regular family vacations.
“This is either lunacy or a giant scam in the making,” wrote one user.
This is either lunacy or a giant scam in the making— Charlie (@5thTMNT) December 17, 2019
Oh dear Lord. I'm a Christian and this is so sad. This is a cult. And what is the money for? Do they think God charges for miracles/resurrections? I must have missed that part in the bible. They've raised over 15K so far!— DebbieMaute (@MauteDebbie) December 17, 2019
I'm predicting this is a massive hoax.— Reality_Driven 🏎 (@reality_driven) December 16, 2019
Per this, #1 and #6, this death should have been reported to the coroner:https://t.co/uqLIgXGcbO
I guarantee you it wasn't.https://t.co/95gHolKpzB
"as daughter stops breathing"
VERY vague
They will claim 'resurrection.' Scam.
The donations on the page are moving fast. By Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 60 individual donations of $100, and a few $500 donations and two $1,000 individual donations.
This is so weird. We’re praying for a miracle but um we also might need $100,000 k thnx— Chrissy Steals Christmas (@C_Stroop) December 16, 2019
https://twitter.com/wanted2stayhome/status/1207000324193562625?s=20
Some people are sharing their personal anecdotes of blind faith leading to devastation.
My mom REALLY wanted to see/meet Jesus, so she rejected all treatment that could cure her 2nd round of cancer.— Rev. Dr. Sheri Pallas (@ManHasRuinedGod) December 17, 2019
She only allowed treatment that eased the pain.
She had 2 cantelope sized holes in her chest when she died.
The Daily Dot has reached out to the Heiligenthals and will update this story if they respond.
READ MORE:
Samira Sadeque
Samira Sadeque is a New York-based journalist reporting on immigration, sexual violence, and mental health, and will sometimes write about memes and dinosaurs too. Her work also appears in Reuters, NPR, and NBC among other publications. She graduated from Columbia Journalism School, and her work has been nominated for SAJA awards. Follow: @Samideque