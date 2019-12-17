A Christian influencer couple says she’s raising money for the “resurrection” of her 2-year-old daughter who died on Saturday.

Kalley Heiligenthal, a worship singer with more than 200,000 followers, said that she and her husband Andrew’s daughter Olive Alayne didn’t wake up Saturday morning. Heiligenthal pleaded on Instagram for prayers.

“Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for,” Heiligenthal wrote in the caption of a photo of Olive Alayne. “It’s time for her to come to life.”

A fundraiser set up for the child’s rebirth with a target of $100,000 has raised more than $33,000 in two days. Bethel Church in Redding, California, where Kelley is a singer, is one of the organizers of the fundraiser.

According to the GoFundMe page, the fundraiser is aimed to raise donations for the family’s “medical and other” costs. The Bethel Church did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

The Heiligenthals’ Instagram pages and GoFundMe pages are filled with wishes for their daughter’s resurrection: “Declaring ressurection life,” wrote one verified user.

But a Twitter conversation shows many find the thought of “resurrection” concerning and are questioning the high GoFundMe goal.

GoFundMe’s funeral page recently showed fundraisers following the death of a loved one, including funerals, requested between $25,000 and $35,000, with the highest goal set around $50,000 and the lowest at $17,000. Photos on Heiligenthal’s Instagram page, meanwhile, show a comfortable way of life and regular family vacations.

“This is either lunacy or a giant scam in the making,” wrote one user.

This is either lunacy or a giant scam in the making — Charlie (@5thTMNT) December 17, 2019

Oh dear Lord. I'm a Christian and this is so sad. This is a cult. And what is the money for? Do they think God charges for miracles/resurrections? I must have missed that part in the bible. They've raised over 15K so far! — DebbieMaute (@MauteDebbie) December 17, 2019

I'm predicting this is a massive hoax.



Per this, #1 and #6, this death should have been reported to the coroner:https://t.co/uqLIgXGcbO



I guarantee you it wasn't.https://t.co/95gHolKpzB



"as daughter stops breathing"



VERY vague



They will claim 'resurrection.' Scam. — Reality_Driven 🏎 (@reality_driven) December 16, 2019

The donations on the page are moving fast. By Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 60 individual donations of $100, and a few $500 donations and two $1,000 individual donations.

This is so weird. We’re praying for a miracle but um we also might need $100,000 k thnx — Chrissy Steals Christmas (@C_Stroop) December 16, 2019

https://twitter.com/wanted2stayhome/status/1207000324193562625?s=20

Some people are sharing their personal anecdotes of blind faith leading to devastation.

My mom REALLY wanted to see/meet Jesus, so she rejected all treatment that could cure her 2nd round of cancer.

She only allowed treatment that eased the pain.

She had 2 cantelope sized holes in her chest when she died. — Rev. Dr. Sheri Pallas (@ManHasRuinedGod) December 17, 2019

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Heiligenthals and will update this story if they respond.

