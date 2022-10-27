‘We saw them making the online orders with them’: In-store customers allegedly catch Chipotle workers in lie after they say they are out of chips, guac, and no lettuce

Chipotle has been called out on TikTok more times than one can easily count. From under-serving online orders to charging high prices to failing to roll a burrito, it seems users online can’t help but criticize the popular chain.

Now, a user on TikTok has added to that trend and sparked discussion in the process. In a video with over 95,000 views, TikToker Klaire (@klairebabyy) shares a confusing experience from a recent Chipotle visit.

“This Chipotle just literally told us they have no chips, no guac, no lettuce,” she explains. “We saw them making the online orders with them in front of our eyes!”

In response, Klaire says she and her friend hatched a plan to get the items anyway.

“She put in an online order!” Klaire says of her friend.

“This boutta be a awkward handoff,” she added in the caption.

In the comments section, some alleged current and former Chipotle workers chimed in to explain exactly what happened.

“If we don’t have enough chips for eveyone, we only give chips to online orders since they would have already paid for it,” wrote one user.

“When I used to work at Chipotle, this is normal,” echoed another. “Online is more important than in person.”

“Good for not giving them a hard time. They have to reserve for online because they can’t cancel each online order if out,” agreed a third.

Other commenters suggested this was a consistent practice across many restaurants.

“That happens at my resturaunt job,” alleged a commenter. “We have food set aside for online orders even if we run out in house because those we can’t really cancel.”

“I did it at McDonald’s the other day said they were out of all breakfast sandwiches,” recounted a second. “ordered it got it right out lol”

Many commenters referenced the idea that Chipotle gives less for an online order.

“So you just got half,” stated a user.

“All half scoops,” joked a further commenter.

Above all, TikTokers respected the hustle.

As one user wrote, “good for you get them chips babe.”

