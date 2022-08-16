Customer complains Chipotle worker can’t wrap burrito, gets flamed

A man went viral on TikTok after complaining about how a Chipotle worker wrapped his burrito, sparking criticism.

The video, posted by Lloyd (@tanleyyelnats), focuses on a Chipotle worker wrapping the TikToker’s burrito. The burrito is stuffed with an array of different fillings, such as guacamole, lettuce, and cheese. The bins containing the ingredients he ordered are half empty.

As the worker wraps the burrito, the tortilla begins to tear open. Lloyd expresses his disappointment with the caption “nvm” and text overlay which reads, “Yup. I’m done here.”

The video has been viewed 1.3 million times since it was uploaded on August 6. Users in the comments jumped to the worker’s defense, flaming Lloyd.

“Maybe don’t ask for a lot of fillings then? or get it double wrapped?” one user wrote.

“They did good, leave them alone,” a second commented.

“My brother in Christ you put all those ingredients in there,” remarked a third.

“Your the one that filled it to be unwrappable bro,” a fourth wrote.

Others proposed ideas about what Lloyd should’ve done to prevent the burrito from being on the verge of collapsing.

“You realize bowls exist?” one user commented. “Not their job to stuff all of New York City into a taxi.”

“Y’all add mad stuff n don’t ask for it double wrapped like what do u expect?” a second wrote.

“Just get a bowl and a tortilla on the side. you get more,” a third suggested.

Lloyd gave an update in the comments, “don’t worry guys. i asked for a bowl on the side.”

Lloyd isn’t the first TikToker to complain about a Chipotle worker “poorly wrapping” an overstuffed burrito.

In December of 2021, user @sweetypienik dragged a Chipotle worker after they struggled to wrap an enormous burrito for almost a minute. The worker was successful, but the burrito was ready to burst. As in Lloyd’s situation, @sweetypienik was met with backlash while customers defended the worker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lloyd via TikTok comment. The TikToker did not immediately respond to the request.

Today’s top stories