‘Look, everything I need is right there’: Chipotle customer confronts workers for withholding ingredients for online orders

A user on TikTok is calling out Chipotle for allegedly withholding items from in-person customers to keep them reserved for online orders.

In a video with over 24,000 views, TikTok user @greengardenbunches shows the ingredients apparently reserved for online orders, then contrasts them with the ingredients reserved for in-person orders. The latter is missing a considerable number of items.

“Look. They’ve got all this shit over here that I can get, but I can’t get nothing because she says she’s not allowed to touch it,” says the TikToker, pointing the camera at a range of ingredients meant for online orders. “Look — everything I need is right there!”

The TikToker then turns her attention to the in-person ingredients, of which many are missing.

“Nothing over here, but I can’t have nothing over there,” she notes.

After @greengardenbunches notes the absurdity of the situation, an employee chimes in to tell her she “can order online.”

“I shouldn’t have to order online! I’m standing in your store!” @greengardenbunches retorts. She then gestures toward the online ingredients. “Y’all told me you didn’t have no tortillas, and there are tortillas right there…This ain’t right.”

@greengardenbunches makes a point of noting that employees had been nice to her during this process; however, the notion that the store could not utilize their ingredients for her order struck her as absurd.

“I looked online. It said things were available. I don’t want to order online…[and] you’re telling me I can’t have what I want to eat when you have what I want to eat right over here?” @greengardenbunches questions.

In the comment section, many users speculated that this was a store policy, not employee preference.

“It’s not the employees fault. They are just following rules,” wrote a user.

“The reason why they can’t just give it to u is bc they can’t shut down the app UNLESS the internet goes down , they have to make sure they have items,” alleged a second.

“They do this every night they prioritize the online orders because they run out of stuff,” shared a third.

Still, many other users felt this explanation was inadequate, with some saying they had experienced something similar to the events of the video.

“Chipotle always be doing shady stuff…not a problem till you drive all the way there and then they tell u,” stated a commenter.

“Yes, it recently happen to me when I wanted some guacamole and chips. She told me to order online,” recalled a second.

“Anytime I order online I end WAITING IN THE STORE FOR 30 MINUTES ANYWAYS,” claimed an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle and @greengardenbunches via email.