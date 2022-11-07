‘Look at my meal, bro!’: Cheesecake Factory customer shares PSA about the to-go boxes after microwave fail

If you’ve recently brought home some food from Cheesecake Factory, a user on TikTok has a warning: Take the food out of the box before microwaving.

In a video with over 2.6 million views, TikTok user Monae (@monaeblue6) shows the aftermath of her attempt to microwave a takeout container from Cheesecake Factory.

“Now, why did nobody tell me that the god damn Cheesecake Factory, damn shit ain’t microwaveable,” she says in the video. The video shows a lump of black plastic in Monae’s microwave. “Look at my meal, bro!”

In the comments section, many users claim they had done the same thing.

“I know this and still be putting it in the microwave,” wrote one user.

“It says it on the box but I chose to ignore that too and it melted into my food,” claimed another.

“this happened to me too,” stated a third. “definitely pried it open and ate my food though!”

While eating from microwaved plastic is not immediately deadly, most experts advise against it. As an article in Time explains, microwaving plastics can cause toxins to pour into the food, which can have dangerous health consequences if done repeatedly.

However, if one accidentally eats from a microwaved container, even if it has melted, there does not appear to be an immediate danger to the consumer so long as no plastic has been directly consumed.

Other commenters claimed that the takeout containers used to be microwavable, but they are not anymore.

“They def used to be microwavable,” alleged a commenter. “They changed them recently.”

“the containers from the Cheesecake Factory near me say microwave safe for sure,” stated a second.

“They used to be microwaveable !! The new packaging is straight plastic !!” exclaimed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Monae via TikTok comment and Cheesecake Factory via email.