‘They’re supposed to be open at 7. They didn’t want to open up the door’: Customer slams Burger King for being closed almost an hour after its scheduled to open

A customer attempted to walk into a Burger King location, only to discover the store was still closed an hour after it was scheduled to open.

In a video with over 13,000 views, TikTok user Ruben (@rubentheroofer) shows the door of a Burger King. “They’re supposed to be open at 7. I’m waving at people. They didn’t want to open up the door,” Ruben says. “Then, when they finally do open up the door, they give people attitude.”

Ruben claims in the text overlaying the video that it was 7:45am at the time of filming.

In the comments section, users gave reasons as to why the door may be closed.

“Sometimes we’re so short staff that we don’t open the lobby,” a commenter explained. “Literally go to the drive thru or pick another restaurant simple.”

“Maybe they’re having technical difficulties,” another speculated.

“Well that’s what happens when y’all said ‘don’t like your job quit,’” offered a third. “That’s exactly what they did. Now you see what we been talking about.”

The topic of workers being underpaid came up several times.

Earlier in the year, a Burger King franchise was demanded to pay “a whopping $2.2 million in unpaid back wages” to over 200 employees “after winning an appeal to the California Labor Commissioner’s Office,” per SFist. In 2017, the NLRB found that another Burger King location violated workers’ rights after disciplining them for going on strike.

Back on TikTok, some chastised Ruben for complaining about what they perceived to be a trivial issue.

“Literally go anywhere else then,” a user wrote.

“If you like you can fill out an application otherwise get over it,” a second added. “Fast food jobs suck!!!!”

“Its almost like they don’t get paid enough to deal with all the Karen’s out there,” an additional TikToker shared.

A few users claimed that something like this was actually common.

“I travel for work. this is bk all over the place,” a commenter alleged.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ruben and Burger King via email.