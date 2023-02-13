man sitting at desk, looking over his shoulder, then walking out of room - with caption 'POV: you run a shift full of teens'

@emperorvon/TikTok

‘It’s like babysitting a bunch of kids’: Bojangles manager shares what it’s like having teenage workers on his shift

'I swear I break something every shift.'

Melody Heald 

Melody Heald

IRL

Posted on Feb 13, 2023

A shift manager shared his point of view on what it’s like working with teenagers on his shift in a viral TikTok.

In the six-second clip, TikTok user Von (@emperorvon) sits at his desk, seemingly minding his own business with a headset.

“POV: you run a shift full of teenagers,” the text overlay reads. Then a TikTok audio plays the sounds of a crash and his head turns.

“Now, who the fuck did that?” he lip-syncs a soundbite from Scary Movie 3, followed by him throwing his arms up in the air exasperatedly and storming out.

In the caption, he adds, “It’s like babysitting a bunch of kids.”

@emperorvon 😩it’s like babysitting a bunch of kids #shiftmanager #teens #bojangles #nightshift #scarymovie3 ♬ original sound – Dave😬💯

The Daily Dot reached out to Von via TikTok comment regarding the video. The video amassed 2 million views as of Monday, resonating with viewers who agreed with Von.

“My work on a daily,” one viewer wrote.

“No cause theres me and like 5 others teens on a shift on a Friday night we cause nothing but chaos for our manager,” a teenage worker confirmed.

“Especially the closing shifts oh my god,” a third agreed.

Some teenagers chimed in, claiming the situation was not unfamiliar in their experience.

“Me at my job I stay dropping stuff,” one user agreed.

“I swear I break something every shift. ion know how,” a second commented.

“I always sound like I’m breaking some cause i throw dishes into the sink,” a third stated.

However, others disagreed with Von, believing their teenage employees work better than the adult ones.

“At my job the teens have such a better work ethic than the adults and the crew members do more than the shift leads and managers,” one person shared.

“Nah fr but teenagers HAVE always been my best & most responsible workers so,” a second concurred.

“Hell nah at my spot the teens are better at managing the place than the managers,” a third said.

Another user added, “Tbh I feel like the teens are more mature than the adults I work with.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 13, 2023, 2:19 pm CST

Melody Heald

Melody Heald is a culture writer. Her work can be found in Glitter Magazine, BUST Magazine, and more.

Melody Heald
 