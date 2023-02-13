‘Don’t buy from Ashley Furniture’: Customer says Ashley Furniture signed him up for several credit cards weeks after buying living room set

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that Ashley HomeStore signed them up for several credit cards without their knowledge.

In a video with over 541,000 views, TikTok user Uncle Billy John Jr. (@unclebillyjohnjr) writes the following: “I bought a living room set from Ashley Furniture and about 3 weeks after it was all done the salesperson signed me up for several credit cards without me knowing and when I confronted the district manager he said he would make it right but instead ghosted me.”

In the caption, he adds, “True story. Dont buy from Ashley Furniture unless you want to be signed up for credit cards without your knowledge.”

According to Billy John, he purchased a living room set from Ashley HomeStore using the company’s 12-month interest-free financing program.

While this appears to be a credit card, he claims this is not how the program was presented to him at the time.

“Was told it was like a car payment, not a credit card,” he wrote in a comment.

He also notes that he would be more understanding had there not been this misrepresentation—and had the salesperson not allegedly followed up this misrepresentation by signing him up for several credit cards.

“I would have been fine if they told me that instead of saying it’s like a car payment. And I would be fine if I didn’t get several cards,” he explained in a comment.

While Ashley Furniture has a rating of A+ from the Better Business Bureau, it has an average customer review score of just 1.05 stars out of 5.

Back on TikTok, many users shared their own complaints about Ashley HomeStore.

“I worked at one and I left because I couldn’t handle how they treated their customers and lied to their faces and gave people the go around,” alleged a user.

“Yea they ran my credit with a hard inquiry after I told them not too,” claimed another. “smh they always doing something.”

“I ordered a dining set from them. They put a hold on my credit card then never sent the purchase through,” said a third. “Got a collection letter a year later. Pissed.”

Some stories were eerily close to Billy John’s.

“They told me I was signing up for ‘Ashley financing’ turns out it was a credit card for a completely different place. I even asked during the finance process if this was a credit card and was told ‘no it’s just who we use to finance our furniture,’” wrote a commenter. “I’m really salty about it still 3 mo later.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley HomeStore via email and @unclebillyjohnjr via TikTok comment.