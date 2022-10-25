‘It’s even more embarrassing for them that they drive a luxury car’: Woman says she accidentally caught people next to her at restaurant dining and dashing

A woman says she accidentally caught on camera customers dining and dashing at a local restaurant while filming herself eating.

While visiting a local favorite restaurant, Sapporo Rivergate in Madison, Tennessee, TikTok user Sierra (@sierraperea) decided to film a video documenting everything she ordered from the restaurant.

According to Sierra, she then overheard a nearby table complaining about their order. While the table already received appetizers, soup, salad, and an entree, one of the guests allegedly told the waiter that she actually wanted chicken teriyaki, not the meal she ordered.

When the waiter left to prepare the new dish, Sierra alleges the customers left the restaurant without paying. Sierra says she caught them leaving on camera.

Sierra says she then informed the owner, who is a friend, of what happened.

“It sucks that there are people like this,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. She ends the video with a promotion for the restaurant.

Sierra’s TikTok currently has over 2.1 million views. In the comments section, users mocked the diners. “It’s even more embarrassing for them that they drive a luxury car & they can’t even pay for their meal,” one user wrote.

Others shared their experiences of witnessing—and even stopping—dining and dashing.

“I listened to a couple talk about dining and dashing while they were waiting for a table. they ended up seated next to us and I told the waiter what they’d said so they had the hostess watching them,” recalled a commenter. “When they tried to leave without paying, she stopped them and was already on the phone with police.”

“My husband & I had similiar thing happen to us months ago at our fav sushi restaurant & the group that D&D tried sitting w/us & giving us their BUSINESS CARD, so we handed it over to the waitress & she was DELIGHTED!” exclaimed another.

Above all, TikTokers seemed excited to check out the restaurant.

“Algorithm doing its thing. I *am* local, and I plan on stopping in!! Thank you for sharing,” stated a commenter.

In response, Sierra wrote, “Please do! Tell them Sierra sent ya.”

